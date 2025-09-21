CNN's Van Jones Reveals Charlie Kirk Reached Out Day Before Death

CNN commentator Van Jones revealed that Charlie Kirk privately messaged him just one day before his death, seeking personal dialogue despite their ongoing public disagreements.

“Charlie Kirk and I were not friends at all,” Jones admitted. “In fact, the last week of his life, we were beefing hard.”

According to Jones, Kirk’s unexpected message caught him off guard. “The day before he died, [Charlie] did something that shocked me...” he said, referencing a direct message Kirk sent, apparently in an effort to open a line of communication.

For all the media's attempts to paint Kirk as divisive, this moment reveals something deeper: even in heated political battles, Kirk was willing to reach across the aisle and talk—something the Left often claims to value, but rarely practices themselves.

In an era where most public figures dig into tribal lines and refuse dialogue, Kirk was trying to do the opposite. That fact, coming from someone like Van Jones, speaks volumes—and it’s being quietly ignored by mainstream media, more comfortable demonizing him than acknowledging any complexity.

Even in his final hours, Charlie Kirk was still fighting—for truth, for values, and yes, even for understanding. It also shows you what type of person Kirk was, even when the cameras weren't on.