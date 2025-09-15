The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Radical Iowa Democrat Calls for Violence, Doubles Down After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 15, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

At the Polk County Democrats’ annual Steak Fry, Iowa congressional candidate Xavier Carrigan revealed the true face of today’s far-left: angry, extremist, and completely untethered from decency.

Carrigan, a fringe leftist running in Iowa’s Third Congressional District, took the stage not to promote policy or unity, but to openly reject compromise and encourage violent confrontation. 

“When they go low,” Carrigan shouted to applause, “we drive our knee right into their face.”

This wasn’t a slip of the tongue. This is the core of his message. On his campaign website, Carrigan frames politics not as debate or governance, but as war. 

“We are in a fight against fascism,” he writes—not metaphorically, but “factually.” And if you’re not all-in on his brand of radicalism? Then, in Carrigan’s words, you’re “failing the people you claim to represent.”

Even in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, an act of political violence that shook the nation, Carrigan showed no remorse or responsibility. Instead of condemning the murder, Carrigan took to TikTok to peddle conspiracy theories, insinuating that conservatives orchestrated the attack themselves.

This same twisted thinking was echoed almost word-for-word by Kirk’s killer.

Let’s be clear: This isn’t just a one-off incident. Carrigan’s rhetoric is becoming standard on the left. A disturbing poll shows that only 38 percent of Democrats believe it’s always wrong to celebrate the death of a political opponent. That silence—and in some corners, celebration—following Kirk’s murder is a chilling reminder of how far the Democrat Party has fallen.

NRCC spokeswoman Emily Tuttle didn’t mince words. 

"Unhinged conspiracy theorist Xavier Carrigan’s comments are reckless, disgraceful, and dangerous. Iowans deserve better; Xavier should drop out of this race now," she said. 

Carrigan’s campaign is a threat to civil discourse and a dangerous escalation in a political environment already at its breaking point. Voters must reject this kind of extremism before more innocent lives are lost.

