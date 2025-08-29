Maryland’s Democrat Governor Invites President Trump to Help Clean Up Baltimore

In a stunning and rare show of bipartisan cooperation—or perhaps just an overdue reality check-- Democrat Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) publicly stated his openness to federal support from President Donald Trump to help address the long-standing issues plaguing Baltimore and surrounding areas.

You read that right: after years of partisan bickering, finger-pointing, and failed local leadership, even a blue-state Democrat is now asking Trump for help.

Moore, a staunch anti-Trumper who has largely aligned himself with progressive urban policies, appears to have had enough. In a recent press briefing, he didn’t mince words: “I would absolutely welcome federal support,” he said, when asked if the Trump administration could play a role in helping restore order and stability in parts of Maryland overwhelmed by crime, corruption, and chaos.

🚨 JUST IN: The Democrat governor of Maryland INVITES PRESIDENT TRUMP to send in federal support to clean up Baltimore and MD.



TRUMP WON.



"I would ABSOLUTELY welcome federal support."



Get on the phone with 47!



He wants Maryland to have what DC got. pic.twitter.com/sz4AOB35Xt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 28, 2025

This comes on the heels of a successful federal initiative in Washington, D.C., where President Trump authorized targeted cleanup operations, increased federal law enforcement presence, and economic revitalization programs aimed at restoring law and order to neglected communities.

Now Maryland wants in.

Baltimore has long been a poster child for the failures of Democrat-run cities. Sky-high crime rates, crumbling infrastructure, failing public schools, and decades of mismanagement have hollowed out what was once one of America’s great cities. The people have suffered, and businesses have fled. However, despite years of promises and billions in taxpayer funding, nothing has changed.

Now, even Maryland’s Democratic leadership seems to be conceding what conservatives have been saying for years: local leadership can’t fix this alone, and that maybe Trump had it right all along.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

