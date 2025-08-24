Why This Chicago Progressive Had to Delete Her Account Following This Post
CNN Admits the Brutal Truth: Democrats Are Bleeding Voters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 24, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

In a moment of rare honesty, CNN just confirmed what many conservatives have long suspected: the Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters, and the numbers are staggering.

During a recent segment, a CNN host, clearly uncomfortable with the reality unfolding on the screen, shared the devastating statistics. 

“We’re putting on the screen the data. Democrats have lost 2.1 million voters. Republicans have gained 2.4 million. That’s a deficit you have... of 4.5 million voters…” the host said. 

No spin. No excuses. Just the factual numbers. And it’s a brutal wake-up call for the Left.

While Democrats focus on identity politics, speech policing, and fringe social agendas, Republicans are quietly building an army of disaffected voters who are tired of inflation, crime, and open-border chaos.

The Democrats have spent years alienating working-class voters and independent-minded Americans. Now it’s showing up in the numbers. Millions are walking away from a party they no longer recognize. Meanwhile, the GOP is attracting new voters who want sanity, security, and a country that works again.

Between 2020 and 2024, Democrats lost significant ground to Republicans in all 30 states that track party affiliation, resulting in a staggering 4.5 million-voter swing. A New York Times and L2 analysis confirmed the trend, revealing that while 2.1 million voters left the Democratic Party, Republicans gained 2.4 million new registrants. These losses were not isolated; they struck key battlegrounds hardest—especially Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada. In North Carolina, the Democratic registration advantage collapsed from 517,000 to just 53,000. At the same time, in Pennsylvania, 314,000 Democrats switched to the GOP—nearly double the number of Republicans who moved in the opposite direction. 

