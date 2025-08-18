Hamas Plays Games With Latest Ceasefire 'Agreement'
EU Unleashes 19th Sanctions Blitz on Russia as Trump Eyes Solutions in Ukraine

Sarah Arnold
August 18, 2025
As the war in Ukraine enters its 43rd month with no clear end in sight, the European Union is preparing yet another round of economic sanctions against Russia—the 19th such package since the conflict began. With all the pageantry of transatlantic diplomacy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the forthcoming measures while standing beside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a high-profile press conference.

“As long as the bloodshed in Ukraine continues, Europe will maintain diplomatic and, in particular, economic pressure on Russia,” von der Leyen declared, promising more sanctions in early September. She insisted that the EU has “already put Russia's immobilized assets to work” and claimed sanctions have been effective in undermining the Russian war machine.

After nearly four years, 18 rounds of EU sanctions, thousands of individuals blacklisted, and billions of dollars in assets frozen, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains entrenched in power—and the war rages on.

This latest move highlights a growing concern that these sanctions appear to have little impact on the battlefield and increasingly resemble political theater more than effective strategy.

Russia is now the most sanctioned country in modern history, with more than 1,700 Russian individuals added to the U.S. Treasury’s blacklist just in 2024 alone. EU packages have targeted everything from energy and banking to Russian tankers and defense manufacturers. In the most recent round announced in July, the EU blacklisted over 2,500 individuals and sanctioned 444 vessels tied to Russia’s oil-smuggling fleet, known as “ghost ships.”

Yet for all this economic warfare, Moscow's war economy continues to churn. Russian oil is still flowing, its military industry is still active, and Putin shows no signs of retreating.

Meanwhile, European citizens are left footing the bill, facing higher energy costs, inflation, and economic stagnation, all while their leaders issue empty declarations. The sanctions announcement coincided with Zelensky's meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. 

Unlike the Biden administration’s endless blank checks and open-ended commitments, President Trump has signaled a willingness to push for a negotiated settlement. While Trump has repeatedly condemned Putin’s invasion, he has also criticized the West’s approach as naïve and counterproductive.

“We need strong leadership, not just more sanctions and speeches,” a senior Trump aide noted ahead of Monday's meeting between Trump and  Zelensky. “President Trump wants peace through strength—not war through press releases.”

For his part, Zelensky reiterated his support for the sanctions regime, calling it a sign that “we are serious.” But with Ukraine’s battlefield situation growing more desperate, and public support for the war flagging in both the U.S. and Europe, time may be running out for the West’s current strategy.

Sanctions have become the go-to tool for leaders who want to appear tough without taking meaningful risks. 

