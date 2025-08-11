Democrats Rage Against Trump’s DC Crime Crackdown, Claim He Is 'Racially Profiling' Black Communities

Democrats in Washington, D.C., have once again shown their true colors by launching an angry demonstration to oppose President Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce crime in the nation's capital. Instead of supporting policies that make neighborhoods safer for hardworking families, left-wing activists and politicians chose to rally against common-sense law enforcement measures that keep their own communities safe.

On Monday, following President Trump’s announcement that he would federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police and National Guard to bolster security in the city, Democrats held a protest condemning the move, accusing the president of attempting to incite violence.

"The president is trying to invoke violence in the black communities and in the brown communities," one person at the protest said. "We say hell no."

She accused President Trump of harassing the black communities and racially profiling them. The crowd began chanting, "Hell no, we won't go." She then, making no sense at all, said that they won't go back into slavery or the cages, appearing to refer to the ICE detention centers that the Trump administration is holding illegal immigrants at until they are deported.

She went on to say, "We won’t go to where alligators live," claiming that sending the National Guard to the city with the highest crime rates would only increase the "burdens" faced by Black Americans. She also claimed that bringing in more police officers would not only escalate the crime but would also be racist.

"White people's civil rights have never been in danger because they are white," the woman continued.

