Mexican President Rejects Trump’s Military Plan: 'No U.S. Troops on Our Soil' as Cartel Fight Heats Up

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum defiantly criticized President Donald Trump after he made a generous offer to send the U.S. military to Mexico to help curb dangerous cartel violence in the country. She asserted that U.S. forces would not be allowed to enter her country to combat drug cartels. Her statement came shortly after reports emerged alleging that President Donald Trump had signed a classified directive authorizing the U.S. military to take action against cartel operations.

Advertisement

During a press conference, Sheinbaum made it clear that American troops would not be operating on Mexican soil, emphasizing that her administration had been direct with the Trump team and rejected any foreign military involvement. However, she expressed a willingness to collaborate through other means.

"The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is ruled out, absolutely ruled out," she said. "It is not part of any agreement, far from it. When it has been brought up, we have always said no.”

Sheinbaum previously said they were informed about the U.S. order but assured that no military forces or institutions would operate on Mexican soil. She emphasized that U.S. agencies present in Mexico are strictly regulated, with Mexico having the toughest rules on foreign agencies.

Sen.Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Armed Services Committee, praised President Trump’s move in a post on social media, stating, “Mexican drug cartels are as deadly and violent as terrorist organizations. I have consistently urged the U.S. to confront the cartels head-on. This is an excellent decision by President Trump and @SecDef."