Tipsheet

Hochul Backs Socialist Zohran Mamdani on Affordability

Sarah Arnold
August 02, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that she has “a lot of alignment” with self-described socialist and New York City mayoral candidate Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani on issues like affordability. Mamdani, a vocal member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has consistently backed radical housing and economic policies that many argue have worsened conditions for working-class New Yorkers. By expressing alignment with Mamdani, Hochul isn’t just reaching across the aisle—she’s condoning a socialist agenda that prioritizes big government over practical solutions. 

During an appearance on MSNBC, Hochul said that while she doesn't agree with a majority of where Mamdani stands, she does agree with him on several issues, such as affordability. He has made housing affordability and cost-of-living relief the cornerstone of his far-left platform—one that’s heavy on government control and taxpayer-funded programs. His proposals include freezing rent increases for nearly 2.5 million rent-stabilized tenants by stacking the Rent Guidelines Board with sympathetic appointees, regardless of market realities or landlord costs. He also wants the city to build 200,000 union-only, permanently “affordable” apartments over the next decade, while doubling investments in NYCHA, one of the nation’s most mismanaged housing authorities. Beyond housing, his "affordability" blueprint calls for a $30-an-hour minimum wage by 2030, taxpayer-funded universal childcare, free city buses, and even government-run grocery stores—policies that critics say would explode city spending, deepen dependence on the state, and drive more middle-class families out of New York. 

Host Chris Hayes asked Hochul why she has not yet endorsed Mamdani, unlike other Democrats. 

"We’ll have more conversations. I already started that," Hochul said. "I went and I visited him just a couple of days after the election. He’s taken a lot of positions that I don’t agree with, but we have a lot of alignment on issues like affordability. He supports my efforts to build more housing so it’s not the most expensive purchase, … more supply, the prices go down. I understand what it’s like to be a struggling mom. I was that mom. I had to leave a job with Sen. Moynihan because I couldn’t afford childcare. I know what it’s like, and I’m there with him in dealing with the affordability issues. So, we’ll just have more conversations.”

