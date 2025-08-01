VIP
Not Even Tenure Can Protect Woke Universities From Trump's DOJ
DHS Busts Ring of Illegal Alien Thieves
Trump Had the Perfect Response to Kamala Harris' Book Deal
Nate Morris Asks a Pointed Question to His GOP Primary Opponents in New...
Trump Finds Another 80/20 Issue: Prescription Drug Prices
Cops Assault Disabled Veteran, Tase His Dog—a Federal Judge Just Gave Him a...
VIP
The 'World's Coolest Dictator' Just Became Even More Powerful
NUCLEAR-GRADE CLAPBACK: Trump Announces Major Action Following Comments From Putin's Right...
Trump Takes a Shot at Republican Senator Susan Collins, Gives a Life Hack...
This Jewish Gun Club Offers a Better Way to Protect Against Antisemitism
Trump Revives School Fitness Test
BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and...
Unburdened by What Has Been
Canada PM Carney Responds to Trump's Tariff Increase
Tipsheet

Trump's Super PAC Stockpiling Massive Amounts of Cash Ahead of 2026 Midterms

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 01, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump’s political machine has raised a massive amount of money in just the first six weeks of his second term. His network of super PACs has amassed nearly $200 million in available cash—an overwhelming advantage that reflects the enduring loyalty of the conservative base and the strategic groundwork laid since his return to office. Meanwhile, Democrats scramble to energize their fractured party. 

Advertisement

As we head into the next midterm elections, President Trump's $200 million war chest is readily at hand to use, which is unprecedented for a president who cannot run again. 

According to the Federal Election Commission, Trump’s leadership PAC, Never Surrender—originally his 2024 campaign committee—raised an impressive $28 million in 2025. Major contributions came from top Republican-aligned donors, including billionaire trader Jeffrey Yass ($16 million), cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder ($5 million), tech investor Marc Andreessen ($3 million), and Elon Musk ($5 million). Additional large donations included $12.5 million from both Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, and the company itself; $13.75 million from Securing American Greatness, a pro-Trump dark money group; and $5 million from Blockchain.com. After spending $16.8 million—mostly on outstanding campaign expenses—Never Surrender reported $38 million in cash on hand. 

Combined, the two PACS raised $234 million in cash by the end of June.

Recommended

Cops Assault Disabled Veteran, Tase His Dog—a Federal Judge Just Gave Him a Chance to Fight Back Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump’s main super PAC, MAGA Inc., brought in $176.9 million during the first half of 2025 and closed out June with a staggering $196.1 million in cash on hand. 

Insiders say the Trump team has held back on spending, instead strategically stockpiling funds for maximum impact in the 2026 midterm elections. With nearly a quarter-billion dollars at the ready, this unprecedented cash reserve gives Trump and his allies enormous leverage to influence GOP primaries, elevate favored candidates, and steer the party’s direction nationwide. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cops Assault Disabled Veteran, Tase His Dog—a Federal Judge Just Gave Him a Chance to Fight Back Jeff Charles
BREAKING: CPB to Close Its Doors As Trump’s Funding Cuts Bring NPR and PBS to the Brink Sarah Arnold
Trump Had the Perfect Response to Kamala Harris' Book Deal Matt Vespa
NUCLEAR-GRADE CLAPBACK: Trump Announces Major Action Following Comments From Putin's Right-Hand Man Jeff Charles
Trump Takes a Shot at Republican Senator Susan Collins, Gives a Life Hack for Other Lawmakers Jeff Charles
CIA Agent Who Reportedly Authored 2017 Report on Russian Collusion, Now Says She Didn't Write It Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cops Assault Disabled Veteran, Tase His Dog—a Federal Judge Just Gave Him a Chance to Fight Back Jeff Charles
Advertisement