Trump Announces Trade Deal With EU

President Donald Trump announced a landmark trade agreement between the United States and the European Union, marking a major victory for American energy and economic leadership. The EU has committed to purchasing a staggering $750 billion in U.S. energy exports—cementing America’s role as a global energy powerhouse—while also pledging an additional $600 billion in new investments beyond prior commitments. This deal not only strengthens transatlantic ties but also delivers a significant win for American workers, industries, and the broader economy, showcasing Trump’s continued prowess in negotiating outcomes that put U.S. interests front and center.

On Sunday, during talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry, Scotland, President Trump said that the U.S. and EU reached a framework for a trade deal.

With the clock ticking toward a Friday deadline and steep tariffs on the line, President Trump kicked off high-stakes trade talks with European Commission President Leyen, standing firm on his America-first approach to trade. Trump made it clear that the U.S. would not accept anything below a 15 percent across-the-board tariff on EU imports, after previously announcing that tariffs on most European goods would jump from the current 10 percent baseline to 30 percent starting August 1. The move comes in response to what Trump called one of the “largest trade deficits” between the U.S. and the EU, criticizing Europe’s failure to strike a fair deal by the earlier July 9 deadline. Even before talks began, von der Leyen acknowledged Trump’s reputation, telling him directly he is “known as a tough negotiator and dealmaker”—a nod to the kind of leadership that prioritizes American interests at the bargaining table.

“The European Union is going to agree to purchase from the United States $750 billion worth of energy,” Trump said. “They are going to agree to invest into the United States $600 billion more than they’re investing already.”

Trump reiterated that new tariffs are set to hit U.S. trading partners who haven’t reached agreements by Friday, making clear that no deal means no exceptions—aside from steel and aluminum, which are already facing steep 50 percent tariffs.

“Most of the deals—aside from steel and aluminum, where we’ve already been hitting them with 50 percen—will see new duties starting Friday,” Trump stated, doubling down on his tough stance to protect American industries and push lagging trade partners to the table.