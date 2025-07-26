243 Illegal Aliens Arrested Including Murderers, Sex Offenders, and Cartel Members

ICE just cracked down hard in the Denver metro area, arresting 243 illegal immigrants during a week-long operation from July 12 to July 20. Among those taken off the streets were dangerous criminals, including one wanted for murder, one for human trafficking, five sex offenders, and multiple individuals charged or convicted of drug offenses, assault, theft, and DUIs. At least four of the arrested are suspected members of the violent Tren de Aragua cartel. This sweep sends a clear message: law enforcement is committed to protecting communities by enforcing immigration laws and keeping violent offenders off the streets.

Among the most dangerous illegal criminals arrested in the recent ICE sweep are individuals like Rigoberto Carranza-Mendez, a convicted murderer and repeat DUI offender; Javier Ulises Sanchez-Andazola, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a child and driving under the influence in Greeley; Jacinto Gonzalez-Perez, responsible for careless driving that led to a fatality in El Paso County; and Blanca Ochoa Tello, caught with a massive stash of 20,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle. These arrests highlight the urgent need for strong immigration enforcement to protect American communities from violent offenders and deadly drug traffickers who exploit weak borders.

"This operation highlights our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities," Robert Guadian, the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Denver Field Office director, said. "By partnering with federal agencies, we have successfully apprehended individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety."

"We will continue to work diligently to combat crime and uphold the rule of law. Many of the criminal aliens ICE arrested during this operation had been previously released into the Denver metro area by local county jails — directly into the community — because of Colorado's sanctuary laws that prevent Sheriffs from cooperating with ICE," he continued.

At least nine of the illegal immigrants arrested are suspected or confirmed members of dangerous transnational gangs, including Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa cartel, Los Zetas, and other violent criminal organizations.

Attacks on ICE personnel have increased by 830 percent compared to 2024.

