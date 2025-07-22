'No One Is Above the Law': Speaker Johnson Signals Obama Could Face Subpoena Over Russia Hoax Bombshell

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) isn’t pulling any punches. Following the release of newly declassified documents that raise serious questions about former President Barack Obama’s involvement in intelligence operations targeting President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Johnson made it clear that if a congressional subpoena is necessary, so be it. Brushing aside concerns about the optics of bringing in a former president, Johnson said he has “no concern at all.”

“If it’s uncomfortable for him, he shouldn’t have been involved in overseeing this, which is what it appears to us has happened," Johnson said, suggesting that no one is above the law—not even Obama.

Johnson called the Russia collusion narrative a "hoax" and slammed it as a politically motivated attack used to target President Trump relentlessly. He said that even before becoming Speaker, he and others on the House Judiciary Committee saw the evidence pointing to a coordinated scheme built on false accusations. Johnson emphasized that many of the same individuals who pushed the narrative were involved in creating it and knowingly misled the American people.

"The greatest threat of all of this is not just what they did to President Trump as an individual, but what they are doing to the institution," Johnson said. "They have diminished the people's faith in our system of justice itself and the institution of the Department of Justice."

JUST IN: Speaker Johnson tells me says he has no concern at all about bringing Former President Barack Obama in for a congressional deposition or subpoena over the newly declassified documents bombshell. "If it's uncomfortable for him, he shouldn't have been involved in… pic.twitter.com/hAeVHdYt4m — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) July 22, 2025

Johnson demanded that those who helped orchestrate the Russian collusion hoax against Trump be held accountable. He stressed that as a vital leader in the United States government, he has a responsibility to follow the facts wherever they lead in pursuit of the truth, and that those involved in deceiving the public must be held accountable.

"I think we have a responsibility to follow the truth, where it leads,” the Speaker continued. “To do effectively the opposite of what that other team did — they were engaged in a partisan political plot to take down their foe in the other party. We need to be about the rule of law and bring an order to the chaos and searching out the truth because the American people are owed those answers.”