Trump Runs Brutal Takedown Ad Torching Thomas Massie

President Donald Trump once again went scorched Earth on Rep. Thomas Massie, airing a brutal advertisement against the Republican after he defied Trump by attacking the president’s decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program and the Big Beautiful Bill.

Advertisement

A new ad airing in Representative Thomas Massie’s district delivers on President Trump’s promise to campaign against the Kentucky lawmaker. The move follows Massie’s push for a War Powers Act resolution that would restrict the president’s authority over what he called “unconstitutional” military actions. Trump lashed out, labeling Massie a “simple-minded grandstander” and a “lightweight.” In response, Trump’s team has launched a new political action committee, Kentucky MAGA, aimed at unseating Massie in 2026. Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita and senior White House political advisor Tony Fabrizio are reportedly set to lead the PAC. Massie has also been a consistent critic of Trump’s legislative agenda, including opposition to the president’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

The ad accuses Massie of voting against banning taxpayer-funded sex changes for minors, President Trump's tax cuts, and construction on the border wall. Many say he is a Democrat disguising himself as a Republican.

“What happened to Thomas Massie?” the ad asks. “When did he decide to vote with radical Democrats?”

“Let’s fire Thomas Massie,” the ad concludes.

🚨 UPDATE: President Trump is going absolutely scorched earth on Rep. Thomas Massie.



This ad is now airing in his district.



It says Massie voted against banning s*x changes for minors, Trump's tax cuts and the wall.pic.twitter.com/5hXqhcgkvN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2025

In June, Trump said that “MAGA should drop this pathetic loser” and that he would be campaigning in Kentucky to unseat the lawmaker.