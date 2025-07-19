BRUTAL: Watch Scott Bessent Obliterate Janet Yellen After She Said This About the...
Sen. Cotton Leads Charge to End Birthright Citizenship for Illegal Immigrants
Trump's America First Agenda Works: Native-Born Workers See 100% of Job Gains As...
PA Republican Crushes Democrat Field in Fundraising As America First Agenda Gains Momentum
A Teen Posted TikToks to Garner Support After Her Parents’ Murders. You Won’t...
At Least 30 Injured After Driver Rams Car Into Crowd of People in...
'Onward': Heritage Foundation Founder Ed Feulner Dies, Leaves Legacy of Freedom and Faith
Is Ilhan Omar the New Standard-Bearer for Democrats?
Trump Runs Brutal Takedown Ad Torching Thomas Massie

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 19, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump once again went scorched Earth on Rep. Thomas Massie, airing a brutal advertisement against the Republican after he defied Trump by attacking the president’s decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program and the Big Beautiful Bill. 

A new ad airing in Representative Thomas Massie’s district delivers on President Trump’s promise to campaign against the Kentucky lawmaker. The move follows Massie’s push for a War Powers Act resolution that would restrict the president’s authority over what he called “unconstitutional” military actions. Trump lashed out, labeling Massie a “simple-minded grandstander” and a “lightweight.” In response, Trump’s team has launched a new political action committee, Kentucky MAGA, aimed at unseating Massie in 2026. Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita and senior White House political advisor Tony Fabrizio are reportedly set to lead the PAC. Massie has also been a consistent critic of Trump’s legislative agenda, including opposition to the president’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill.  

The ad accuses Massie of voting against banning taxpayer-funded sex changes for minors, President Trump's tax cuts, and construction on the border wall. Many say he is a Democrat disguising himself as a Republican. 

“What happened to Thomas Massie?” the ad asks. “When did he decide to vote with radical Democrats?” 

“Let’s fire Thomas Massie,” the ad concludes. 

In June, Trump said that “MAGA should drop this pathetic loser” and that he would be campaigning in Kentucky to unseat the lawmaker. 

DONALD TRUMP

