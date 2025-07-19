BRUTAL: Scott Bessent Just Bulldozed Janet Yellen
PA Republican Crushes Democrat Field in Fundraising As America First Agenda Gains Momentum

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 19, 2025 1:30 PM
Republican Congressman Ryan Mackenzie (PA-07) is leaving his Democrat challengers in the dust as he builds momentum heading into the 2026 election. Mackenzie has already out-raised the entire Democratic field combined, a clear sign that grassroots donors and conservative backers are rallying behind his America First, pro-growth agenda that mirrors President Donald Trump's. While Democrats scramble to find a viable contender, Mackenzie is strengthening his war chest and proving himself to be the one to beat in this key battleground district.

In the second quarter, Mackenzie raised an impressive $800,000, ending the period with nearly $1.2 million in campaign cash, far outpacing his Democrat rivals. The strong fundraising reflects growing support for Mackenzie’s record of results in Congress. So far this term, he’s helped pass the landmark Laken Riley Act, a significant step toward securing the border and protecting Pennsylvania communities. He also played a key role in passing the One Big Beautiful Bill, which:

  • Blocked a 23 percent tax hike on Pennsylvania families

  • Secured $100 billion for ICE and border enforcement

  • Protected Medicaid by removing ineligible recipients

  • Cut waste, fraud, and abuse across federal programs

Mackenzie has also backed legislation to protect female athletes in Pennsylvania and ensure American citizens, not illegal immigrants, decide U.S. elections. Additionally, he authored and passed his own bill that strengthens sanctions on Iran, showcasing his leadership on national security. 

"Pennsylvanians are showing with their wallets that they want Ryan Mackenzie to continue representing them in Congress. And that's no surprise, because while Democrats peddle their out-of-touch agenda, Mackenzie is getting the job done," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement to Townhall. 

That Astronomer CEO's Coldplay Concert Fiasco Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
In contrast, Mackenzie’s opponent, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, best known for implementing anti-ICE policies, raised only $87,121. His other Democratic challengers brought in more: Carol Obando-Derstine raised $208,573, while Ryan Crosswell secured $320,979. However, Crosswell's fundraising included just one contribution from within Pennsylvania’s 7th District.

2026 ELECTIONS

