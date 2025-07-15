At First House Media Row, GOP Lawmakers Applaud Trump’s Leadership in Early 2025

At the first House Media Row event, several Republican lawmakers expressed strong support for President Donald Trump’s leadership during the first six months of his 2025 term. Speaking exclusively with Representatives Michael Rulli (OH), Randy Weber (TX), and Mark Harris (NC), all three applauded President Trump’s approach, describing it as a marked improvement over his initial administration and signaling renewed energy within the GOP.

When asked how Trump’s first six months in 2025 differ from his first term, Rep. Rulli said the earlier presidency was “marked by constant fights and missed opportunities.” He added, “This time, he has learned a lot and is taking full advantage of his experience. He’s out of the gate like an all-star.”

Rep. Weber emphasized President Trump’s growing confidence and strategic approach. He said that Trump is gaining experience, relying on trusted advisors, and prepared for the challenges ahead. With a talented cabinet and cooperation between the Senate and House, Weber called this period a "golden age for America," highlighting widespread respect for Trump and his strong leadership drive.

The lawmakers agreed that Trump’s political leadership in just the first half of 2025 demonstrates his determination to deliver results for the American people. Rep. Harris emphasized that respect for Trump is strong and intentional, noting that Trump has demonstrated he is prepared to lead.

On whether President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill could serve as a rallying point for the GOP to maintain momentum through the midterms and into 2028, the lawmakers were optimistic. Rep. Rulli said the BBB should unite the GOP and, with the right messaging and teamwork, boost enthusiasm among the party and voters.

Finally, when asked about the legacy Trump is setting for future Republican leadership, all three pointed to a renewed focus on core conservative values. Rep. Weber praised Trump for restoring patriotism and strong leadership, inspiring pride in Americans and influencing the GOP’s future.

As Republicans rally around Trump’s second term, the tone among lawmakers at the first House Media Row event suggests the party is poised for a revitalized chapter, energized by a leader they say has learned from the past and is determined to move forward.

