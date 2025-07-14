GOP Demands End to Dangerous Political Violence as Death Threats on Lawmakers Rise

On the first anniversary of the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Republican Study Committee (RSC) is taking a stand. At a press conference on Monday, RSC members honored the courage and resilience shown that day while rallying support for a new resolution introduced by Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Chairman August Pfluger. The resolution serves as both a tribute and a warning, underscoring the urgent need to end the dangerous, divisive rhetoric that fuels violence against public servants.

The resolution condemns the multiple attempts against President Trump's life, condemns those who incite violence against political officials, and honors the victims of the shooting. It also denounces the rising wave of violence against political leaders, highlighting incidents not only in Butler, but also the later assassination attempt on the president's life in Florida. It also pays tribute to Corey Comperatore, the volunteer firefighter and U.S. Army veteran who lost his life defending his family, along with David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were seriously wounded in the shooting that day on July 13, 2024.

"We must stand up together to oppose violence against our nation's leaders and condemn the hateful, divisive rhetoric that has fueled our nation's political dialogue in recent years," Kelly and Pfluger said in a joint statement. "This weekend, as we remember the tragic events in Butler one year ago, may we also take a moment to honor our heroic first responders who selflessly run toward danger to protect our fellow Americans. May we unite around the common good of these United States. We are stronger together."

At the press conference, lawmakers emphasized that in 2024, the U.S. Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section investigated 9,474 threats and concerning statements aimed at Members of Congress, their families, and staff. Chairman Pfluger noted that in response, the Capitol Police recently established a new Protective Intelligence Operations Center to more effectively handle and respond to the growing number of threats against lawmakers.

"Every political rally, every town hall, and every public gathering now carries the weight of that July afternoon. That day is a stark reminder that we must do everything we can to prevent political violence. The stability and future of our great nation are at stake," Pfluger and Kelly wrote in an op-ed.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) highlighted her and her colleagues' stories about how they have faced death threats, pointing out that the Capitol Hill police don't have enough resources to combat it all.

"We do need protection, and we don't have any," Greene said. "That is difficult. Many of us have to pay for it ourselves. It needs to stop."