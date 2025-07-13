Is the DOJ Building a Bombshell Conspiracy Case Against Deep State Plot to Stop Trump?

Investigative journalist John Solomon of Just the News has uncovered what he describes as a significant development: the Department of Justice and FBI are reportedly working behind the scenes on a sweeping criminal conspiracy case aimed at exposing a ten-year effort by elements of the so-called "Deep State" to undermine President Donald Trump. Solomon believes the case could bring the kind of accountability that Trump supporters in the MAGA movement have been waiting for.

In a recent appearance on Real America’s Voice with Steve Bannon, Solomon revealed that the FBI and DOJ are on the verge of unveiling significant developments tied to a wide-ranging investigation. According to Solomon, the probe spans from before the launch of Crossfire Hurricane in 2016 to 2024, covering what he described as a coordinated effort to block Trump from becoming president. He noted that the case has quietly taken shape behind the scenes, overlooked mainly due to ongoing distractions and internal divisions within the Republican Party.

“I think next week, over the next 10 days… the base, who’s been wondering, ‘Where is all that accountability?’ They’re gonna get some big surprises,” he said. “It’s been masked by a lot of this infighting and drama and soap opera stuff. But the truth of the matter is, MAGA base Americans are gonna be happy when they see where this is all heading.”

Solomon confirmed that it is a legitimate case built by federal authorities, suggesting Attorney General Pam Bondi may be behind the case.

“There is a conspiracy case that was opened that looks at this window as a very large window,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a special prosecutor named by Pam Bondi in the next week or two.”

John Solomon says he has confirmed that the DOJ & the FBI has been secretly building a massive conspiracy case against the deep state pic.twitter.com/FbnyiWLHww — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) July 13, 2025

Solomon’s comments come after Solomon dismissed rumors that FBI Director Kash Patel is stepping down from his post over an alleged heated confrontation between Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino following reports that Bongino is considering resignation amid the ongoing fallout from the Epstein files.

Solomon argued that Patel is too deeply involved in the ongoing Russiagate investigation and remains fully committed to that work, making it unlikely he would step down. He explained that Patel is leading a significant FBI probe that views the last decade of actions against President Trump as “one large conspiracy case.” Solomon emphasized that Patel is determined to continue the investigation and hold the political left accountable.

He also suggested that Bondi could be reassigned as special prosecutor, which would bypass the hyper-partisan D.C. courts.

“You don’t have to necessarily then bring the grand jury or the indictment in Washington, D.C., where the 90 percent Democrat jury pool probably won’t convict even if they had a murder,” Solomon said.

He pointed out that since part of the alleged conspiracy—such as the Mar-a-Lago raid—took place in Florida, that could be a sufficient reason to bring the case there instead of Washington, D.C.

“Maybe several overt acts of the conspiracy occurred there,” he added.