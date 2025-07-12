Read the Note Some Laid Off State Department Staffer Left Behind. It's Hilarious.
Trump Authorizes ICE, Border Patrol to Arrest 'Slimeballs' Attacking Officers with Rocks, Bricks

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 12, 2025 9:00 AM
President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to empower Border Patrol and ICE agents to immediately stop their vehicles when faced with violent attacks from agitators who throw rocks or bricks at them in protest of immigration raids. On Friday, the president announced that he has given the agents the authority to apprehend the perpetrators “using whatever means necessary,” underscoring his commitment to law enforcement and border protection. By granting “total authorization” for ICE to defend itself, Trump is sending a clear message that violence against federal officers will not be tolerated.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump said he is giving ICE the full authority to protect themselves just as they protect the public, emphasizing that attacks on law enforcement vehicles must stop. He ordered immediate authorization for the arrest and incarceration of anyone involved in such attacks. 

"I am on my way back trom Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle," Trump wrote. "Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER." 

Trump is empowering ICE, Homeland Security officers, and other law enforcement personnel targeted by attacks to arrest the "slimeballs" and use whatever force is necessary to do so. 

The president's order comes after a video went viral showing anti-ICE agitators hurling rocks and bricks at ICE vehicles as they were conducting a raid in California. 

Read the Note Some Laid Off State Department Staffer Left Behind. It's Hilarious.
