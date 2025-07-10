Trump Announces 35 Percent Tariffs on Canada

President Donald Trump announced a 35 percent tariff on Canadian imports starting August 1. The president's bold move is aimed at reinforcing the principle of putting America first, ensuring that American businesses can compete on a level playing field, and that workers receive the support they deserve.

On Thursday, Trump revealed that the new tariffs would target Canadian goods entering the U.S., framing the move in response to “Canada’s retaliation” and persistent trade obstacles. In an official letter, he explained the reasons behind the sharp increase in tariffs, accusing Canada of not cooperating on critical matters—especially the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.—and engaging in unfair trade practices. Trump emphasized that the U.S. would maintain its trade relationship with Canada, but under new, stricter terms.

“Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs,” the letter read.

🚨BREAKING: Trump tells Canadian PM Mark Carney Canada will face a 35% tariff, and any retaliation will be met with that rate plus 35%. pic.twitter.com/eJCcTnX7Gl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 11, 2025

The president stated in his letter that Canada’s inability to prevent fentanyl from crossing into the U.S. played a role in the decision to implement the new tariff.

"As you will recall, the United States imposed Tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation's Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada's failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country," the letter continued.

He cautioned Canada that any attempt to impose retaliatory tariffs would be met with additional tariff increases from the United States.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge,” Trump warned that any attempt to bypass the tariff through transshipment would be ineffective, stating, “Goods transshipped to evade this higher tariff will be subject to that higher tariff.”

President Trump went on to criticize Canada’s high tariffs on U.S. dairy exports, calling them “extraordinary," which is as high as 400 percent. He blamed the nation for exacerbating the U.S. trade deficit and stated that American dairy farmers often lack access to the Canadian market.

"We will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely — in other words, in a matter of weeks," Trump’s letter stated, adding that if Canadian companies choose to relocate their operations to the United States, his administration will support them by providing expedited regulatory approvals.