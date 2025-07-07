Grenell Urges Trump to Withhold Funds From California Until Newsom Fixes State’s Crisis Mismanagement

Ambassador Ric Grenell, President Donald Trump’s envoy for special missions, has taken a firm stand on California’s ongoing issues, advising the President to hold off on sending more federal funds to the state until its chronic problems are addressed. Known for his no-nonsense approach, Grenell insists that taxpayers’ dollars shouldn’t continue to pour into California without serious reforms on issues like homelessness, crime, and fiscal mismanagement.

On Sunday, Grenell said he told Trump not to spend another dime on California until the state addresses underlying problems, which he blamed on Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

Newsom has requested $40 million in aid. Still, the state has come under scrutiny for neglecting brush clearance near vulnerable communities, failing to secure sufficient water resources, and, as a result, many residents have lost their fire insurance. Despite these ongoing issues, Newsom remains in the spotlight, not for solving California’s problems, but for focusing his attacks on Trump.

"I’ve told DJT we shouldn’t spend federal money on California if the problems aren’t fixed first,” Grenell said.

We live on the ocean but our Governor can’t figure out how to get more water - so he spends millions of tax dollars telling people to not water their lawns and to take faster showers.We have 33 million acres of forest land but our Governor can’t figure out how to properly remove dead trees. When you combine Gavin’s water and forest incompetence- you get deadly fires. The Sacramento Democrats still haven’t filled up the water reserves or cleaned up the brush. They are still killing desalination plants and commonsense forest management. The fires will happen again. I’ve told DJT we shouldn’t spend federal money on California if the problems aren’t fixed first. Meanwhile, Gavin is launching his 5th version of a podcast trying to re-brand himself to run for President. He isn’t interested in fixing the problems. I pray the Democrats nominate him. He’s a total and complete fraud - and the swing states will see it instantly.

It’s been six months since the devastating Palisades fire swept through Los Angeles, destroying homes and businesses. Yet, progress on recovery has been slow, hindered by bureaucratic delays at the state and local levels. Meanwhile, Governor Newsom has spent much of this time focusing on launching a podcast and criticizing Trump, as he prepares for a potential run in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary.