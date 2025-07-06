Red, White, and Divided: Poll Shows Stark Partisan Split on Patriotism

A new poll reveals a stark divide in how Americans view the United States, with only half of Democrats identifying as patriots, compared to an overwhelming 91 percent of Republicans. This stunning contrast highlights a growing cultural and ideological rift in the nation. Republicans see patriotism as a core value, while the decline in patriotic sentiment among Democrats raises questions about the left’s shifting priorities and the influence of progressive narratives that often emphasize America's flaws over its achievements.

A new survey from the New Jersey-based Republican polling firm National Research Inc. found that just half of Democrats consider themselves patriots. In contrast, a strong majority of Republicans continue to express pride in being American. The poll also highlighted a comparable split among 2024 voters: 90 percent of President Donald Trump's supporters said they identify as patriots, compared to only 55 percent of those supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The survey also revealed a significant gap between political ideologies, with 87 percent of conservatives identifying as patriots, compared to only 51 percent of liberals.

National Research founder Adam Geller told the New York Post that while the results may partly reflect “a little leftover saltiness” from the election, he emphasized, “We need to have a country where, even if you don’t love the president, you’re still proud to be an American — you still hold those values.”

A recent Gallup poll shows that just 36 percent of Democrats now say they are "extremely" or "very" proud to be American—a sharp drop from 62 percent in 2024 and the lowest level recorded for the group in over two decades.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) recently blasted the Gallup poll, saying that it's "wrong" for Democrats to feel ashamed to be an American in the "greatest country in the world."

Last week, Gallup polled only 36% of Democrats are “extremely or very proud” to be American.



In the greatest country in the world, that’s just wrong.



I’m unapologetically grateful for our nation and the American Way of Life—today, and always.



Happy Birthday, America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OOKaaVJnud — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) July 4, 2025

The poll also revealed that Republican appreciation for the United States has increased by seven percentage points over the past few years.

"It is a surprising finding, and sobering... It’s a little breathtaking." Geller said. "We’ve established the fact that on average the left is about 50% [proud of America]. Why? What is it? That’s the part I don’t know yet. To me the next step is understanding what is going on in our country right now.”