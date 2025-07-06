Harris Faces Backlash Over Grim July Fourth Post and Apparent Biden Snub

Former Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash after sharing a July Fourth photo on social media that conveyed a bleak outlook for America's future—and appeared to crop out former President Joe Biden.

Rather than celebrating America and its freedoms, Harris portrayed a bleak view of the country, claiming it is in a difficult place due to President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better,” Harris posted on X. “But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation.”

The photo appeared to crop out Biden.

Social media users were quick to call out the hypocrisy in Harris’s post, pointing to the country’s decline under her leadership.

I'm taking a moment to reflect on how much worse things would have been if you'd won. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 4, 2025

Things are hard because YOU failed the American people.



You failed us in Western North Carolina.



You failed to keep the southern border closed.



Your failure is why things are hard.



You left your room a mess and Trump is cleaning it up.



Sit. Down. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) July 4, 2025

Well, unemployment is low, the stock market is high, Iran's nuclear program has been defanged, DEI is on the retreat, men can no longer compete in women's' sports and we have an actual border.



Sounds like things are pretty good right now.



God Bless America and Happy 4th of… — Bill Herring (@BillHerringIII) July 4, 2025

Inflation ⬇️

Gas Prices ⬇️

Unemployment ⬇️

Wages ⬆️

Consumer Confidence ⬆️



If that's “hard,” please give me more. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) July 4, 2025

Things are actually better now that we have a president. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) July 4, 2025