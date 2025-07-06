Here's the Gross Anti-Trump Narrative Libs Are Peddling About the Horrific Flash Floods...
The Fact-Checkers Once Again Race to Defend Mamdani
Harris Faces Backlash Over Grim July Fourth Post and Apparent Biden Snub

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 06, 2025 10:30 AM
Former Vice President Kamala Harris faced backlash after sharing a July Fourth photo on social media that conveyed a bleak outlook for America's future—and appeared to crop out former President Joe Biden.

Rather than celebrating America and its freedoms, Harris portrayed a bleak view of the country, claiming it is in a difficult place due to President Donald Trump’s leadership.

“This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better,” Harris posted on X. “But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation.”

The photo appeared to crop out Biden. 

Social media users were quick to call out the hypocrisy in Harris’s post, pointing to the country’s decline under her leadership.

Tags:

KAMALA HARRIS

