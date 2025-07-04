Trump Marks 4th of July With ‘America First’ Push: Foreign Tourists to Pay More for U.S. National Parks

In a continued effort to prioritize American taxpayers and bolster the United Stats’ public lands, President Donald Trump announced an increase in entrance fees for foreign tourists visiting U.S. National Parks. The move comes after the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill passed on Thursday, which includes funding to kick up immigration and deportation efforts of those living in the country illegally.

Trump’s decision underscores his longstanding commitment to putting America first.

During a rally in Iowa on Thursday, President Trump said that the increase in price for foreign tourists will help fund park improvements and enhanced experiences.

“The National Parks will be about AMERICA FIRST,” Trump promised.

The White House pointed out that Americans end up paying more than international tourists to visit the country's national parks and historic sites, since they not only pay entrance fees but also contribute through their taxes to help fund and maintain these places.

“Charging higher entrance fees to foreign tourists is a common policy at national parks throughout the world," the White House said in a statement.

The president’s order also instructs the Park Service to give U.S. residents priority over foreign visitors when issuing permits or making reservations.

Under the new directive, the Interior Department—responsible for managing the National Park Service—is tasked with raising admission costs for foreign travelers visiting national parks. However, it is unclear the exact fee hike or the timeline for when the changes will take place.