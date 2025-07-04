ABC News, NYT, Marquette, and CBS News Polled on Mass Deportations. It Will...
Did NYC's Communist Mayoral Candidate Just Get Busted Peddling a Race Hoax?
Abrego Garcia's El Salvador Prison Sob Story Just Imploded
Justice Department Drops the Hammer on White Supremacist Murder-for-Hire Plot
Brad Thor’s Edge of Honor: The Fictional Thriller That Feels One Headline Away
Feds Warn of the Biggest Threat to Independence Day Events
The End of Patriotism?
The Wannabe Political Assassins of Donald Trump
Independence Day Calls for the Governed to Protect Their 'Consent'
Adam Schiff's Post About the 4th of July Sure Was Something
New Poll Shows How Many Americans Are Proud of Their National Identity
Happy Independence Day!
Thank God 'Everything Moves Through Memphis:' A Tribute to Fred Smith
Let Us Be Proud Again: Why America Deserves Our Patriotism
Tipsheet

Trump Marks 4th of July With ‘America First’ Push: Foreign Tourists to Pay More for U.S. National Parks

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 04, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Gray

In a continued effort to prioritize American taxpayers and bolster the United Stats’ public lands, President Donald Trump announced an increase in entrance fees for foreign tourists visiting U.S. National Parks. The move comes after the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill passed on Thursday, which includes funding to kick up immigration and deportation efforts of those living in the country illegally. 

Advertisement

Trump’s decision underscores his longstanding commitment to putting America first.

During a rally in Iowa on Thursday, President Trump said that the increase in price for foreign tourists will help fund park improvements and enhanced experiences.

“The National Parks will be about AMERICA FIRST,” Trump promised. 

The White House pointed out that Americans end up paying more than international tourists to visit the country's national parks and historic sites, since they not only pay entrance fees but also contribute through their taxes to help fund and maintain these places.

“Charging higher entrance fees to foreign tourists is a common policy at national parks throughout the world," the White House said in a statement.

The president’s order also instructs the Park Service to give U.S. residents priority over foreign visitors when issuing permits or making reservations.

Under the new directive, the Interior Department—responsible for managing the National Park Service—is tasked with raising admission costs for foreign travelers visiting national parks. However,  it is unclear the exact fee hike or the timeline for when the changes will take place.

Recommended

ABC News, NYT, Marquette, and CBS News Polled on Mass Deportations. It Will Shatter Libs. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News, NYT, Marquette, and CBS News Polled on Mass Deportations. It Will Shatter Libs. Matt Vespa
Adam Schiff's Post About the 4th of July Sure Was Something Rebecca Downs
The Decline and Fall of Our So-Called Degreed Experts Victor Davis Hanson
Abrego Garcia's El Salvador Prison Sob Story Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Justice Department Drops the Hammer on White Supremacist Murder-for-Hire Plot Jeff Charles
Private School in Northern Virginia Being Sued by Jewish Family Releases Quite the Statement Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

ABC News, NYT, Marquette, and CBS News Polled on Mass Deportations. It Will Shatter Libs. Matt Vespa
Advertisement