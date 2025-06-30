Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The Senate has rejected an amendment to President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill that sought to provide funding for Planned Parenthood, which receives much of its support from private donations and other revenue sources. The defunding provision will remain in the bill after the Senate parliamentarian ruled it does not violate the chamber’s Byrd Rule.

On Monday, the Senate voted to advance the reconciliation bill and began the amendment process, known as “vote-a-rama.” Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough struck several major provisions but allowed a GOP-backed measure to remain that blocks Medicaid funding for clinics that provide abortions. The decision marked a key victory for Republicans as President Trump works to push his megabill through Congress.

“Republicans just got the green light to proceed with their destructive effort to defund Planned Parenthood health centers across the country—a crushing blow to the millions of women across America who rely on Planned Parenthood clinics for basic reproductive care,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who introduced the amendment, said in response to MacDonough’s ruling.

On Friday, Senate Republicans revised the provision to shorten the defunding period from ten years to one year. While the measure does not explicitly mention “Planned Parenthood,” it bars clinics and providers that offer abortion services from receiving Medicaid funding for other family planning and reproductive health services.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) are expected to oppose the provision.

Procedural votes show the bill remains on track to meet President Trump’s July 4 deadline.