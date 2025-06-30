BOOM: Harvard Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, Could Lose ALL...
Here's What Trump Said to the FED Chair. It Was Brutal.
Why Do Democrats Think They Can Use Jesus to Push Their Agenda?
Mike Tyson Makes Important Request of Donald Trump
DOJ Makes Massive Healthcare Fraud Bust, 324 Charged
From NYC to LA: Mamdani's Socialist Virus Is Spreading
Iranian Mothers Offer Babies As Martyrs, Chant 'Death to America' at Tehran Ceremony
VIP
Prestigious Law School Hit for Loopholing Trump’s DEI Ban by Offering Bonus Points...
BBB Update: 44 Democrats Vote to Allow Criminal Illegals on Medicaid
Hakeem Jeffries Hesitant to Endorse Zohran Mamdani: 'We Don't Really Know Each Other'
VIP
Trump Wrote a Note to Jerome Powell. This Is What It Said.
Tragic: 82-Year-Old Firebombing Victim in Boulder Terrorist Attack Dies From Her Injuries
Next SCOTUS Term Will Scrutinize Campaign Funding Restrictions
Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She...
Tipsheet

Planned Parenthood Funding Blocked as Senate Moves Forward With Trump’s 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 30, 2025 8:30 PM
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File

The Senate has rejected an amendment to President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill that sought to provide funding for Planned Parenthood, which receives much of its support from private donations and other revenue sources. The defunding provision will remain in the bill after the Senate parliamentarian ruled it does not violate the chamber’s Byrd Rule.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Senate voted to advance the reconciliation bill and began the amendment process, known as “vote-a-rama.” Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough struck several major provisions but allowed a GOP-backed measure to remain that blocks Medicaid funding for clinics that provide abortions. The decision marked a key victory for Republicans as President Trump works to push his megabill through Congress.

“Republicans just got the green light to proceed with their destructive effort to defund Planned Parenthood health centers across the country—a crushing blow to the millions of women across America who rely on Planned Parenthood clinics for basic reproductive care,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who introduced the amendment, said in response to MacDonough’s ruling. 

Recommended

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

On Friday, Senate Republicans revised the provision to shorten the defunding period from ten years to one year. While the measure does not explicitly mention “Planned Parenthood,” it bars clinics and providers that offer abortion services from receiving Medicaid funding for other family planning and reproductive health services.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) are expected to oppose the provision. 

Procedural votes show the bill remains on track to meet President Trump’s July 4 deadline. 

Tags:

SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Idaho Firefighter Sniper? Matt Vespa
Iranian Mothers Offer Babies As Martyrs, Chant 'Death to America' at Tehran Ceremony Sarah Arnold
Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said. Madeline Leesman
Mike Tyson Makes Important Request of Donald Trump Jeff Charles
Here's What Trump Said to the FED Chair. It Was Brutal. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement