UPDATE: Two Firefighters Dead, FBI Dispatched After Gunman Ambushes Firefighters in Brush Fire in Idaho

This article has been updated as more information has become available.

Reports have confirmed that the gunman has killed at least two firefighters.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced that FBI teams are being dispatched to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to provide tactical and operational support in response to the ambush targeting police officers and firefighters combating a wildfire.

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set to lure first responders to Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene.

Multiple firefighters were reportedly shot in what authorities are calling an apparent ambush while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. According to local media, the suspect remains at large, and the community is on edge as law enforcement launches a full-scale manhunt.

On Sunday, emergency crews from North Idaho and Spokane quickly responded to Canfield Mountain after reports surfaced of a potential ambush targeting firefighters who were battling a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene. While officials have not yet released full details about the incident, the North Idaho News Facebook page reported that the suspect opened fire on both firefighters and law enforcement personnel, and possibly other individuals nearby. The situation remains under investigation.

BREAKING: Multiple firefighters shot in apparent ambush while responding to brush fire in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, local media reports; suspect at largepic.twitter.com/Yxu4Tz3POK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2025

This is a breaking news story-- details to come.

The law-enforcement presence in Coeur d’Alene is incredible right now. Again, we don’t have anything confirmed because the situation is incredibly chaotic and unfolding. This picture is from our photographer at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vCBtI38Hky — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) June 29, 2025