Trump Explodes on Tillis Ahead of BBB Vote, Vows to Back Primary Challenger to Remove Senator From Office

As the Senate votes on his sweeping “Big, Beautiful Bill,” President Donald Trump released a bold statement urging Republicans to stay united and deliver a win for the American people. Framing the legislation as a cornerstone of his second-term agenda, Trump warned that failure to pass the bill would be a historic mistake and a betrayal of the voters who voted him back into the White House.

Advertisement

Late Saturday evening, Trump criticized Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) for opposing the president’s massive bill that would result in millions of Americans earning a much-needed tax break. The bill would also earmark money that would go directly toward immigration reform, border security, and ensuring that illegal immigrants no longer scam the government for benefits.

“Looks like Senator Thom Tillis, as usual, wants to tell the nation that he’s giving them a 68 percent tax increase, as opposed to the Biggest Tax Cut in American history!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “At the same time, he is unable to understand the importance of a Debt Extension, which Republicans gave to the Democrats just prior to the November 5th Election, because of its significance, and how important it was for the future of the U.S.A.”

“I was given an A+ Rating for the job we did bringing [the country] back, and Tillis, despite being a Republican, was MISSING IN ACTION,” Trump’s post continued. “Thom Tillis is making a BIG MISTAKE for America, and for the wonderful people of North Carolina.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump was working late in the Oval Office, monitoring the current situation on the Senate Floor as lawmakers vote on whether to advance the president's bill.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is in the OVAL OFFICE RIGHT NOW, 10PM on a Saturday night, closely monitoring the progress of the Big Beautiful Bill on the Senate floor, Karoline Leavitt confirms



JD Vance is working to get it advanced.



The team is going ALL-OUT tonight. pic.twitter.com/Uu3yWKmsmo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 29, 2025

In a separate post, Trump revealed that he would be meeting with primary opponents for Tillis in the coming weeks,

"Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the primary against 'Senator Thom' Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina and, so importantly, the United States of America," Trump said. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump’s statement comes as Vice President JD Vance entered the Senate to cast a potential tie-breaking vote for the Big, Beautiful Bill.