Here's What Senate Dems Plan to Do to Gum Up the Works for...
Well, We Knew This GOP Senator Was Going to Screw Us
Supreme Court Made a Surprising Move in the Louisiana Redistricting Case Yesterday
The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins...
One Dem Senator's Theatrics Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran Just Got Brutally...
Hegseth Reveals the Official New Name of the USNS Harvey Milk
Five GOP Lawmakers Threaten to Tank BBB Over Public Land Sell-Off
VIP
Far-Left Comedian Blames Trump for Her Overeating, Alcohol Abuse, and Depression
Ex-Hochul and Cuomo Aide Arrested As Chinese Agent, Kash Patel Calls for Full...
Nowhere to Run: DeSantis’ 'Alligator Alcatraz' Targets Border Crisis with Swamp Security
Did You Catch This Awkward Moment at a WNBA Game This Week?
As Kamala Harris Slips in Support for 2028, Another Top Candidate Also Has...
Cotton Slams ODNI As Bloated Bureaucracy, Pushes Bill to Slash Waste and End...
GOP Lawmaker Demands DOJ Investigate Socialist NYC Candidate Over Terror Ties, Communist L...
Tipsheet

Senate Gears Up to Vote on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 28, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Senate plans to hold a vote on the Trump administration’s Big Beautiful Bill on Saturday, which has a self- imposed deadline of July 4. 

Ahead of the vote, President Donald Trump caught a round of golf with Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Graham posted a photo of him and Trump golfing, saying he was looking forward to the beginning of the Big, Beautiful, Bill. 

Advertisement

The bill is likely to face obstacles, with several Republicans and Democrats indicating they will oppose it. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) admitted he’s unsure whether there are enough votes to move the bill forward. Despite the resistance, the White House warned that failing to pass the legislation would amount to the "ultimate betrayal."

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act reflects the shared priorities of both the Congress and the Administration. Therefore, the Congress should immediately pass this bill and send it to the President's desk by July 4, 2025, to show the American people that they are serious about 'promises made, promises kept,'" the White House said in a statement. "President Trump is committed to keeping his promises, and failure to pass this bill would be the ultimate betrayal."

On Friday, Senate Republicans released a revised version of the bill, allowing senators time to review and consider it ahead of an initial procedural vote required to advance the legislation. The bill includes tax cuts, funding related to immigration, stricter eligibility requirements for Medicaid and SNAP, and provisions addressing defense priorities.

Recommended

Well, We Knew This GOP Senator Was Going to Screw Us Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of passing the bill before the deadline.

“We need certainty," he said. "With so much uncertainty, and having the bill on the president's desk by July 4 will give us great tax certainty, and I believe, accelerate the economy in the third quarter of the year." 

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, We Knew This GOP Senator Was Going to Screw Us Matt Vespa
The Reactions From This CNN Panel When Scott Jennings Rattles Off Trump's Wins Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Ex-Hochul and Cuomo Aide Arrested As Chinese Agent, Kash Patel Calls for Full DOJ Investigation Sarah Arnold
I Wonder How Long America Has Mark Lewis
One Dem Senator's Theatrics Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran Just Got Brutally Exposed Matt Vespa
Here's What Senate Dems Plan to Do to Gum Up the Works for Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, We Knew This GOP Senator Was Going to Screw Us Matt Vespa
Advertisement