Senate Gears Up to Vote on Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

The Senate plans to hold a vote on the Trump administration’s Big Beautiful Bill on Saturday, which has a self- imposed deadline of July 4.

Ahead of the vote, President Donald Trump caught a round of golf with Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Graham posted a photo of him and Trump golfing, saying he was looking forward to the beginning of the Big, Beautiful, Bill.

The bill is likely to face obstacles, with several Republicans and Democrats indicating they will oppose it. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) admitted he’s unsure whether there are enough votes to move the bill forward. Despite the resistance, the White House warned that failing to pass the legislation would amount to the "ultimate betrayal."

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act reflects the shared priorities of both the Congress and the Administration. Therefore, the Congress should immediately pass this bill and send it to the President's desk by July 4, 2025, to show the American people that they are serious about 'promises made, promises kept,'" the White House said in a statement. "President Trump is committed to keeping his promises, and failure to pass this bill would be the ultimate betrayal."

On Friday, Senate Republicans released a revised version of the bill, allowing senators time to review and consider it ahead of an initial procedural vote required to advance the legislation. The bill includes tax cuts, funding related to immigration, stricter eligibility requirements for Medicaid and SNAP, and provisions addressing defense priorities.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of passing the bill before the deadline.

“We need certainty," he said. "With so much uncertainty, and having the bill on the president's desk by July 4 will give us great tax certainty, and I believe, accelerate the economy in the third quarter of the year."