Dems Panic as Trump Obliterates Iran’s Nuclear Threat—Push War Powers Stunt While World Applauds

In a move that reeks of political theater, Democrats are scrambling to undercut President Donald Trump’s decisive leadership.

Just hours after President Trump authorized precision strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, Democrat lawmakers demanded that Congress reconvene to push a War Powers Resolution, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). Rather than standing united against the world’s leading sponsor of terror, Democrats are more interested in handcuffing the Commander-in-Chief and scoring points with their anti-Trump base.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called for lawmakers to reconvene in Congress without delay to “prevent any further conflict and escalation” following President Trump’s sudden strike on Iran—a move Trump made while fulfilling his long-standing promise to the American people to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Khanna urged his colleagues to support the War Powers Resolution, aiming to “withdraw United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Stopping Iran from having a nuclear bomb is a top priority, but dragging the U.S. into another Middle East war is not the solution. Trump’s strikes are unconstitutional and put Americans, especially our troops, at risk,” Khanna said on Saturday.

“Americans want diplomacy, not more costly wars. We need to de-escalate and pursue a path of peace,” he added.

Other Democrats backed Khanna’s stance, further labeling Trump’s actions as grounds for impeachment.

Congressional Progressive Chair Greg Casar claimed that it is illegal for President Trump to “drag America into another endless foreign war.”

“Congress should immediately pass a War Powers Resolution to block Trump from carrying out an unconstitutional war,” Casar said. “My entire adult life, politicians have promised that new wars in the Middle East would be quick and easy. Then they sent other people’s children to fight and die endlessly. Enough.”

Others quickly joined the chorus of criticism, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who echoed her Democratic colleagues' calls for President Trump’s impeachment. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) also weighed in, slamming the strike as a reckless and dangerous escalation in an already volatile region. She accused the president of bypassing Congress and launching the operation “without congressional authorization,” further fueling Democratic outrage over Trump's bold show of force.

However, if you pay attention to the news or glance through social media, it’s clear that Iran is standing alone. Not a single Middle Eastern nation, not even China or Russia, is stepping up to defend them. In fact, there’s widespread approval for the strikes, because no one, not even Iran’s supposed allies, wanted to see a nuclear-armed Tehran. That’s why all the talk of World War III is so overblown. The global response shows that, at this moment, the world is behind Trump.