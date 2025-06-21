Trump Praised for Striking Iran’s Nuclear Facilities: 'Did What No Other President Would Do'

In an anticipated bold move, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. had launched targeted strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, sending a clear message that threats to global stability and American interests will not be tolerated. Supporters of the strike say that it was a necessary step to curb Iran’s dangerous ambitions and reinforce red lines long ignored by previous administrations. Many on the right see it as a long-overdue show of strength, reaffirming America’s commitment to peace through power.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (PA) voiced support for President Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it the right move. He echoed the president’s stance, stating that "Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities."

As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS.



Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.



I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZ0pIaunff — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 22, 2025

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk applauded the president's decision, stating he "acted for the betterment of humanity" and urged Americans who may have doubts to place their trust in Trump's leadership and judgment.

With the weight of the world on his shoulders, President Trump acted for the betterment of humanity. For the next few hours spare us the arm chair quarterbacking and instead trust our Commander in Chief. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 22, 2025

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said Trump has made the world safer, thanking "courageous service members."

President Trump and our brave American troops have made the world safer by striking the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities that threatened the world.



Thank you President Trump and thank you to our courageous servicemembers. Now is the time for peace. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 22, 2025

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) congratulated Trump for doing what no one else would have done.

Just texted @POTUS to congratulate him.



Greatest president in American history! I’m speechless. He’s done what no one else could ever do.



🇮🇱🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ilq835dcU5 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 22, 2025

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also backed President Trump's decision, saying it was the right call and reminding Iran’s ayatollahs of Trump’s clear warning not to target Americans.

Iran has waged a war of terror against the United States for 46 years. We could never allow Iran to get nuclear weapons. God bless our brave troops. President Trump made the right call and the ayatollahs should recall his warning not to target Americans. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 22, 2025

However, on the contrary, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called Trump's decision to launch U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities unconstitutional.

In addition, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued that the U.S. often derails its own progress by getting involved in foreign wars, claiming the current conflict escalated after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck Iran. She emphasized that Israel is a nuclear-armed nation, and she asserted that the U.S. should stay out of the fight and pursue peace instead.

