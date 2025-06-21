BREAKING: Trump Launches Assault on Iran's Nuclear Program
Trump Praised for Striking Iran’s Nuclear Facilities: 'Did What No Other President Would Do'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 21, 2025 8:40 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In an anticipated bold move, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. had launched targeted strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, sending a clear message that threats to global stability and American interests will not be tolerated. Supporters of the strike say that it was a necessary step to curb Iran’s dangerous ambitions and reinforce red lines long ignored by previous administrations. Many on the right see it as a long-overdue show of strength, reaffirming America’s commitment to peace through power.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (PA) voiced support for President Trump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it the right move. He echoed the president’s stance, stating that "Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities."

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk applauded the president's decision, stating he "acted for the betterment of humanity" and urged Americans who may have doubts to place their trust in Trump's leadership and judgment.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said Trump has made the world safer, thanking "courageous service members."

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) congratulated Trump for doing what no one else would have done. 

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also backed President Trump's decision, saying it was the right call and reminding Iran’s ayatollahs of Trump’s clear warning not to target Americans.

However, on the contrary, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called Trump's decision to launch U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities unconstitutional. 

In addition, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) argued that the U.S. often derails its own progress by getting involved in foreign wars, claiming the current conflict escalated after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck Iran. She emphasized that Israel is a nuclear-armed nation, and she asserted that the U.S. should stay out of the fight and pursue peace instead.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN

