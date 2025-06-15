Utah 'No Kings' Protest Erupts in Shooting As Rioters Chant '86 47'

Three people have been taken into custody after gunfire broke out during a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City on Saturday—a demonstration aimed at opposing President Trump’s military celebration. What began as a political protest quickly turned violent, leaving at least one person in critical condition. While the motive is still under investigation, the shooting underscores the growing hostility and unrest seen at rallies where anti-Trump sentiment has escalated into open calls for violence.

Advertisement

Salt Lake City Police said it’s still too early to determine if the shooting was politically motivated, but confirmed the suspect had been walking with a group of “No Kings” protesters before opening fire. While the full details are still unfolding, authorities now say there’s no doubt the shooter was directly tied to the demonstration.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) called the shooting deeply disturbing and condemned the violent protests.

“The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square," Cox wrote on X. "This is an active situation, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure accountability. My heart is broken for everyone impacted tonight. Thank you to the thousands of protesters who exercised their constitutional rights in the right way tonight.”

During the Utah protests, people can be heard chanting "86-47," which is a call to assassinate the president.

Utah wasn’t the only place that saw violent protests during the left’s “No Kings” rallies. Violent anti-Trump mobs attack law enforcement in Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, as well.

At the LA protests, the protestors threw rocks, bricks, bottles, glass, and other objects at officials. “Commercial grade fireworks" were also being hurled at law enforcement.

Meanwhile, in Portland, a violent mob of anti-ICE protesters stormed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The rioters launched fireworks and smoke grenades, hurled rocks at federal officers, and eventually shattered windows to force their way into the building. What began as a protest quickly escalated into a coordinated assault on federal property and law enforcement.