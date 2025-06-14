Hegseth: Trump ‘Dialed In’ on Israel-Iran Conflict, Slams Biden’s 'Autopen' Leadership

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is making it clear that President Donald Trump is fully engaged and focused on the growing conflict between Israel and Iran. Speaking on the matter, Hegseth said Trump isn’t just watching events unfold; he is actively weighing in, listening to advisors, and showing the leadership the region demands. As tensions rise in the Middle East, Hegseth praised Trump’s decisive stance and commitment to standing firmly with Israel, sending a strong message to both allies and enemies that the U.S. under Trump won’t back down in the face of threats from the Iranian regime.

On Saturday, Hegseth told reporters that President Trump is fully “dialed in” on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran following Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. He emphasized that Trump is actively engaged and leading the response, not phoning it in. Taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden, Hegseth said this is “not an autopen moment,” referencing reports that Biden relied on staff to handle key decisions during major crises.

He also reassured Americans that the United States is fully prepared to defend its personnel and assets in the Middle East against any future aggression from Iran. Following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel Friday, which left at least three dead, Hegseth said President Trump has been leading with clarity and strength on the Israel-Iran conflict. He underscored that Israel’s actions were rooted in self-defense against looming nuclear and missile threats. He emphasized that U.S. forces remain strategically positioned and vigilant to safeguard American interests in the region.

“We will keep Americans safe,” Hegseth added. “You saw what Secretary [of State] Rubio said in his first statement, ultimately, it should be clear to Iran that they should not turn their gaze to the United States, that would be a bad idea.”

His comments come after Iran pulled out of nuclear talks with the U.S. on Sunday, calling them "meaningless."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the country would not hold talks with the U.S. about its nuclear program, which were set to take place in Oman.

"The Iran-U.S. talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace," Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi wrote on X.