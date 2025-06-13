Newsom Ignores Kamala Harris' Call During LA Riots

Former Vice President Kamala Harris tried to call California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) during the recent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles. However, she was not able to reach him and left him a voicemail. Reports say Newsom never called her back. Harris, an LA resident, also called Bass, but it is unclear whether she could reach the mayor.

Advertisement

Harris’ phone call comes after President Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops to Los Angeles after violent anti-ICE agitators destroyed the city by throwing rocks and other objects at law enforcement, looting businesses, and setting cars on fire.

The outlet reported that Harris hesitated over whether to speak out about the riots unfolding in her own backyard, worried that doing so might sway voters. In the end, she chose to weigh in—only to criticize President Trump for deploying the military in response.

Harris wrote on social media that Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard to LA was a “dangerous escalation.” She was also criticized after claiming the riots were “overwhelmingly peaceful.”

Reports suggest that Harris was phoning Newsom and Bass as a strategic move, as rumors claim she is gearing up for a California governor run in 2026. Democratic strategist Steve Maviglio told Politico that Harris may be “eyeing Newsom’s rising stock as she contemplates her next moves.”

Another source told Politico that if Harris had concerns about becoming a bigger target as governor of California, recent events have shown the state is already a primary target regardless of who’s in charge.

The failed Democratic presidential candidate is reportedly eyeing another run for the White House in 2028. That’s right—the same person who couldn’t carry a single one of the seven key battleground states is considering a comeback. So it’s no surprise she’s worried about her home state going up in flames—it could seriously hurt her chances next time around.