Trump Issues Stern Warning to Radicals Planning Nationwide June 14 Protests

As President Donald Trump prepares to lead a patriotic parade on June 14—Flag Day and his 79th birthday—left-wing activists are already organizing counterprotests. While Trump supporters plan to celebrate the flag, the country, and a renewed sense of national unity, progressives are mobilizing to disrupt the event with demonstrations rooted in anti-American sentiment. From burning flags to shouting down veterans, the counterprotests will reflect a growing radicalism on the Left that sees patriotism as a threat.

According to reports, large-scale protests are being organized nationwide to counter President Trump’s upcoming military parade. Organizers are calling it the largest single-day anti-Trump demonstration since the start of his political career.

One of the organizing groups, No Kings, has published a map on its website showing the locations of planned rallies, and it’s nearly blanketed with events. Organizers claim protests are scheduled in 1,500 cities across all 50 states and U.S. territories, with many states hosting multiple demonstrations. Interestingly, there will be no organized protest in Washington, D.C. According to the group, “real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

Next Saturday, June 14, 2025 is Flag Day, President Trump’s birthday, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army parade in DC, and these “protests” are planned across the country. Be vigilant. pic.twitter.com/JFTuAWVU9F — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 9, 2025

The group described the protests as a "nationwide day of defiance" to "reject authoritarianism." One of the 100 pro-democracy advocacy groups partnering with No Kings, Indivisible, said the goal of the protest is to send a message that the United States "has no kings.”

However, Trump warned those who plan to participate in the counterprotests, saying, "You will be met with heavy force."

"This is people who hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force," Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

President Trump’s upcoming parade will mark his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The Army estimates the celebration will cost between $25 and $45 million. The event is set to showcase a powerful display of military strength, including 7,000 troops, 28 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 28 M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, four Paladin Howitzers, HIMARS rocket launchers, and precision-guided missile systems. Spectators can also expect flyovers by F-22 fighter jets, vintage World War II and Vietnam-era aircraft, and 40 helicopters. The celebration will conclude with Army parachutists presenting President Trump with an American flag.