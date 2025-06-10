Judge to Newsom: Sorry, I'm Rejecting Your Anti-Trump Motion to Block Troops From...
ABC News Fires Terry Moran Over His Meltdown About Top Trump Aide Stephen...
VIP
The Press Are Desperate to Deny the ICE Riots, and the Results Are...
Newsom Slammed by Veterans for Using Sleeping Troops Pictures to Score Political Points
Kash Patel Condemns Second Chinese National Arrested for Smuggling Biological Materials In...
LA Finally Imposes Curfew, Days After Anti-ICE Riots Began
The Results From New Jersey's Governor Primary Are In
Charlie Kirk Point Out the Obvious: 'Illegal Immigration Is Still Illegal'
Here We Go Again: Pelosi Claims She 'Begged' Trump to Send National Guard...
Rep. Sarah Jacobs Dines at Exploitative Restaurant in Pandering Display of Solidarity
VIP
Controversy Erupts in Colorado’s 8th District Primary, Radical Manny Rutinel Drags Race to...
Here's When Biden's Former White House Aides Will Appear for Transcribed Interviews
Democrat Mike Levin Chooses Violent Illegals Over Californians—Again
Tom Homan Sits Down With Dr. Phil Amidst Chaos in LA
Tipsheet

Trump Issues Stern Warning to Radicals Planning Nationwide June 14 Protests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 10, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As President Donald Trump prepares to lead a patriotic parade on June 14—Flag Day and his 79th birthday—left-wing activists are already organizing counterprotests. While Trump supporters plan to celebrate the flag, the country, and a renewed sense of national unity, progressives are mobilizing to disrupt the event with demonstrations rooted in anti-American sentiment. From burning flags to shouting down veterans, the counterprotests will reflect a growing radicalism on the Left that sees patriotism as a threat. 

Advertisement

According to reports, large-scale protests are being organized nationwide to counter President Trump’s upcoming military parade. Organizers are calling it the largest single-day anti-Trump demonstration since the start of his political career.

One of the organizing groups, No Kings, has published a map on its website showing the locations of planned rallies, and it’s nearly blanketed with events. Organizers claim protests are scheduled in 1,500 cities across all 50 states and U.S. territories, with many states hosting multiple demonstrations. Interestingly, there will be no organized protest in Washington, D.C. According to the group, “real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

The group described the protests as a "nationwide day of defiance" to "reject authoritarianism." One of the 100 pro-democracy advocacy groups partnering with No Kings, Indivisible, said the goal of the protest is to send a message that the United States "has no kings.” 

However, Trump warned those who plan to participate in the counterprotests, saying, "You will be met with heavy force." 

Recommended

LA Finally Imposes Curfew, Days After Anti-ICE Riots Began Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

"This is people who hate our country, but they will be met with very heavy force," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. 

President Trump’s upcoming parade will mark his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army. The Army estimates the celebration will cost between $25 and $45 million. The event is set to showcase a powerful display of military strength, including 7,000 troops, 28 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 28 M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, four Paladin Howitzers, HIMARS rocket launchers, and precision-guided missile systems. Spectators can also expect flyovers by F-22 fighter jets, vintage World War II and Vietnam-era aircraft, and 40 helicopters. The celebration will conclude with Army parachutists presenting President Trump with an American flag.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LA Finally Imposes Curfew, Days After Anti-ICE Riots Began Sarah Arnold
Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
The Results From New Jersey's Governor Primary Are In Sarah Arnold
Surprise: Guess Who's Aggressively Supporting Anti-Law Enforcement Rioters in LA? Guy Benson
It Took Five Years, but Tom Cotton Has Been Totally Vindicated Matt Vespa
The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LA Finally Imposes Curfew, Days After Anti-ICE Riots Began Sarah Arnold
Advertisement