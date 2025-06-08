Here Are Some of the Criminal Illegal Aliens the Anti-ICE Rioters Are Defending

The violent anti-ICE riots tearing through Los Angeles on Saturday were sparked by federal agents simply doing their jobs—arresting illegal immigrants, many linked to dangerous criminal gangs. These aren’t just people seeking a better life; they seriously threaten America’s national security. Yet, instead of supporting law enforcement, city leaders and left-wing activists sided with lawbreakers, fueling chaos and endangering innocent Americans.

Federal sources revealed that ICE arrested several criminal illegal immigrants in their recent LA operation, including gang members, convicted sex offenders, violent gun offenders, and drug offenders.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted photos and descriptions of the illegal aliens that ICE was targeting in its operations. One of whom was Armando Ordaz, a Mexican national and known gang member with convictions for sexual battery, receiving stolen property, and theft in L.A.

Another was Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez. He is a national of the Philippines who has prior convictions for sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with intent to commit rape, and burglary— all in California.

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, a previously deported Mexican national and known gang member with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Thousands of anti-ICE agitators flooded the streets of Los Angeles, violently protesting the removal of dangerous illegal immigrants. While law enforcement was simply doing their jobs, these radicals threw rocks, set fires, and even made Molotov cocktails. Instead of supporting efforts to keep California communities safe by backing ICE’s work, they blamed the Trump administration for the chaos. It’s clear that some Democrats will riot, loot, and burn cities to protect criminals, including pedophiles, rapists, and murderers.