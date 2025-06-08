Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Bongino: We're Not Backing Down
And With Those Riots, The Invasion of America Is Reconfirmed
ABC News Reporter Suspended After Suffering a Total Meltdown About Trump's Top Aide
Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Insanity Engulfing LA
A Rooftop Korean Reacted to the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Anti-ICE Riots Show Why Dems Are Super Unpopular. Did You See Their Reactions?
They're Making Molotov Cocktails? Do We Have Full-Blown Civil War in LA Right...
The LAPD Went Full Orwell on the Anti-ICE Riots in LA
Yes… I Voted for This!
Woman Declared Dead, Moved Into Coffin, Turns Out to Be Alive
Video Reveals the Deadly Danger Law Enforcement Faced During Violent Anti-ICE Riots
Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA...
First LA Fires, Now the Riots Over ICE. Karen Bass is Not Handling...
Tipsheet

Here Are Some of the Criminal Illegal Aliens the Anti-ICE Rioters Are Defending

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 08, 2025 1:00 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The violent anti-ICE riots tearing through Los Angeles on Saturday were sparked by federal agents simply doing their jobs—arresting illegal immigrants, many linked to dangerous criminal gangs. These aren’t just people seeking a better life; they seriously threaten America’s national security. Yet, instead of supporting law enforcement, city leaders and left-wing activists sided with lawbreakers, fueling chaos and endangering innocent Americans.

Advertisement

Federal sources revealed that ICE arrested several criminal illegal immigrants in their recent LA operation, including gang members, convicted sex offenders, violent gun offenders, and drug offenders. 

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted photos and descriptions of the illegal aliens that ICE was targeting in its operations. One of whom was Armando Ordaz, a Mexican national and known gang member with convictions for sexual battery, receiving stolen property, and theft in L.A. 

Another was Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez. He is a national of the Philippines who has prior convictions for sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with intent to commit rape, and burglary— all in California. 

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, a previously deported Mexican national and known gang member with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and possessing drug paraphernalia. 

Thousands of anti-ICE agitators flooded the streets of Los Angeles, violently protesting the removal of dangerous illegal immigrants. While law enforcement was simply doing their jobs, these radicals threw rocks, set fires, and even made Molotov cocktails. Instead of supporting efforts to keep California communities safe by backing ICE’s work, they blamed the Trump administration for the chaos. It’s clear that some Democrats will riot, loot, and burn cities to protect criminals,  including pedophiles, rapists, and murderers.

Recommended

ABC News Reporter Suspended After Suffering a Total Meltdown About Trump's Top Aide Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ABC News Reporter Suspended After Suffering a Total Meltdown About Trump's Top Aide Matt Vespa
Here's the Image That Captures the Anti-ICE Insanity Engulfing LA Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom Katie Pavlich
A Rooftop Korean Reacted to the Anti-ICE Riots in LA Matt Vespa
Anti-ICE Riots Show Why Dems Are Super Unpopular. Did You See Their Reactions? Matt Vespa
Dems Absolutely Lose It Over Trump's Swift Action to Restore Order in LA Amid Anti-ICE Chaos Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
ABC News Reporter Suspended After Suffering a Total Meltdown About Trump's Top Aide Matt Vespa
Advertisement