Newsom Urges Rioters Not to Play Into Trump’s Hands

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) urged anti-ICE demonstrators to resist President Donald Trump’s actions, telling them not to give the president what he wants—even as he called on protesters to deescalate and stand down amid a third consecutive night of violent unrest.

“California – Don’t give Donald Trump what he wants,” Newsom wrote on X. “Speak up. Stay peaceful. Stay calm. Don’t use violence and respect the law enforcement officers that are trying their best to keep the peace.”

I have formally requested the Trump Administration rescind their unlawful deployment of troops in Los Angeles county and return them to my command.



We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while… pic.twitter.com/tOtA5dcfxc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom formally requested that the Trump administration rescind what he called the “unlawful” deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles County. Newsom claimed there was no real issue until Trump intervened. However, the president authorized the deployment after anti-ICE rioters turned violent, endangering law enforcement officers and escalating chaos across the city.

“We didn’t have a problem until Trump got involved. This is a serious breach of state sovereignty — inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they’re actually needed,” Newsom wrote.

In another post, the governor called Trump a “dictator” who, according to him, incited and provoked violence, created mass chaos, and militarized cities.

Newsom then fired back at House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had accused the governor of “inexplicably standing with criminals attacking ICE agents” as they work to “fix the failures of the Biden administration.”

In response, Newsom mocked the deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles by pointing to high crime rates in Johnson’s home state of Louisiana. He sarcastically asked if, by that logic, Trump should have also sent the Guard there.

Meanwhile, chaos in Los Angeles persisted into a third night as anti-ICE protesters blocked freeways and violence escalated. National Guard troops used pepper spray and flash bangs to disperse the crowd after being targeted with thrown objects.