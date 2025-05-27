NYT Twists Itself Into a Pretzel to Avoid Exposing How Illegals Get Access...
Trump Admin Seeks Supreme Court Approval for Rapid Deportations to Third Countries

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 27, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to authorize rapid deportations of illegal immigrants, not just back to their home countries, but to third countries as well. The move aims to curb the overwhelming influx of illegal immigration and reinforce America’s sovereignty, pushing back against lenient policies that have only encouraged more people to cross the border unlawfully.

President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to quickly step in and allow his administration to deport illegal aliens to countries such as South Sudan, even if those nations are not the illegal immigrant's countries of origin. 

This comes after Judge Brian Murphy issued a nationwide injunction temporarily blocking the administration’s efforts to fast-track deportations to third countries. The government’s request to pause Murphy’s injunction was denied on Monday. In response, the Trump administration has appealed to a higher court, seeking urgent relief as the case moves through the legal system. Despite the injunction, reports indicate that more than a dozen undocumented immigrants were ordered deported to South Sudan.

The controversy centers on a policy introduced by the Trump administration shortly after taking office, which empowers the Department of Homeland Security to deport immigrants to countries other than their home nation or a place where they have legal residency—without notifying them beforehand or allowing them to argue that they could face persecution, torture, or death in the destination country. This policy came under intense scrutiny recently when the administration tried to transfer detainees to the conflict-ridden nation of South Sudan, sparking concerns that those individuals were being sent to a dangerous place without a fair chance to challenge their removal. As a result, the issue quickly reached the Supreme Court.

