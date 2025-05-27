Trump Effect: 'Right Track' Poll Hits 50 Percent for First Time in History

For the first time in history, Rasmussen polling found that 50 percent of the country believes it is on the “right track,” just shy of President Donald Trump’s six-month mark into his second presidency. On the contrary, only 45 percent said the nation was on the “wrong track.”

In comparison, around this time last year, under former President Joe Biden, just 25 percent of respondents thought the country was on the “right track.”

Nearly twenty years ago, Rasmussen began tracking public opinion on whether the country is on the right or wrong track. Since 2006, the "right track" number had never reached 50 percent—until now. Polling experts emphasized that this isn’t a fluke; it's based on a five-day rolling average, indicating a sustained shift in sentiment.

“Holy crap – it happened!” Rasmussen’s Mark Mitchell wrote on x. “For the first time in our polling history, A MAJORITY says the country is on the right track.”

“Don’t F it up, Republicans,” he added.

This should come as no surprise. Trump’s return to office has sparked a renewed sense of American pride, largely driven by his "America First" agenda. Many Americans feel his leadership has delivered tangible results and restored key national priorities, such as removing left-wing ideology from schools, corporations, and the military. He has also made efforts to promote global stability, including actively working to facilitate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

In addition, during times of civil unrest under previous administrations, Trump’s emphasis on law enforcement and a strong “law and order” message gained support among those concerned about crime, rioting, or anti-police sentiment.

The president has also aimed to make America energy independent of its own oil, gas, and coal production, which supporters say reduces reliance on foreign energy and lowers fuel costs. He rolled back many environmental restrictions in favor of economic growth, which saw support from people.