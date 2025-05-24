Ex-Obama Aide Laments How Trump Has Taken Over the Obama Coalition
Pelosi Brutally Mocked After Claiming This Is the Reason She Entered Politics

Sarah Arnold | May 24, 2025 5:00 PM
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently shared what she says is the true reason she entered politics: to advocate for children. Her comments come amid ongoing scrutiny over her financial gains during her time in office, with critics alleging she may have leveraged her position for stock market advantages. Despite the controversy, Pelosi maintains that her political career was motivated by a desire to support and protect young Americans, not badger President Donald Trump. 

During an appearance on Jen Psaki’s “The Briefing” on MSNBC, Pelosi said that her “whole mission in politics is about the children.” 

However, social media users said that her “bank account would beg to differ.” 

In 2022, the Archdiocese of San Francisco prohibited Pelosi, a self-identified Catholic, from receiving Holy Communion because of her outspoken support for abortion rights. The Catholic News Agency even documented ten separate instances where Pelosi publicly endorsed abortion while referencing her religious beliefs.

