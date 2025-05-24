Pelosi Brutally Mocked After Claiming This Is the Reason She Entered Politics

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) recently shared what she says is the true reason she entered politics: to advocate for children. Her comments come amid ongoing scrutiny over her financial gains during her time in office, with critics alleging she may have leveraged her position for stock market advantages. Despite the controversy, Pelosi maintains that her political career was motivated by a desire to support and protect young Americans, not badger President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on Jen Psaki’s “The Briefing” on MSNBC, Pelosi said that her “whole mission in politics is about the children.”

However, social media users said that her “bank account would beg to differ.”

Her whole mission in politics has been to get as rich as possible off of taxpayer funds. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 22, 2025

Her total record would prove otherwise. Education, failing, health care failing, opportunities failing, women's sports falling. And the list goes on and on. — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) May 23, 2025

I've no doubt she's profited mightily off the backs of children. — Queen of Crescent City (@pkelley9) May 22, 2025

She means her children — Cyan Stevie (@CyanStevie) May 22, 2025

So would the millions of aborted babies. — Robin Fields (@Boomergirl64) May 23, 2025

The champion of abortion says whatttt? — The Right Side of The Overton Window (@rnefftax) May 23, 2025

I think she specifically means HER children (and grandchildren).

💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — America is Winning 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) May 23, 2025

In 2022, the Archdiocese of San Francisco prohibited Pelosi, a self-identified Catholic, from receiving Holy Communion because of her outspoken support for abortion rights. The Catholic News Agency even documented ten separate instances where Pelosi publicly endorsed abortion while referencing her religious beliefs.

