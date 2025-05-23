Trump Builds $600M War Chest Ahead of Midterms, Largest of Any Other President This Early in His Term

In a powerful show of momentum heading into the midterms, President Donald Trump’s political operation has amassed a substantial war chest of hundreds of millions of dollars. With grassroots enthusiasm at an all-time high and donors large and small fueling the charge, Trump’s team is positioned to reshape Congress and support candidates who will stand up for conservative values, secure borders, and economic freedom.

According to reports, Trump has garnered a staggering $600 million in political donations heading into the midterm elections— an unprecedented sum in modern politics, particularly for a lame-duck president. This is the largest fundraising haul of any president at this early stage of an administration. Trump is maintaining a vigorous fundraising pace, intending to bring in $1 billion or more to support his political agenda and help Republicans keep control of the House and Senate in next November’s elections. Any remaining funds after the 2026 midterms can be rolled over for use in the 2028 election cycle and beyond.

Reports indicate that Trump’s strategy involves boosting fundraising efforts to support loyal allies in the House and Senate financially. He has reportedly urged donors to “double up” their backing, not only by supporting his presidency but also by helping to secure a Republican-controlled Congress to avoid Democratic obstruction in his final two years.

Earlier this month, Trump held a high-profile $1.5 million-per-person dinner at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, specifically targeting leaders in the crypto and AI industries. He also hosted two exclusive “candlelight dinners” at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“It’s leverage,” Marc Short, who served as Trump’s director of legislative affairs during his first term, said. “It’s a reflection of the power that he still holds.”

The funds are distributed among several groups, including MAGA Inc., Trump’s well-established super PAC, and Securing American Greatness, a nonprofit 501(c)(4). Earlier this month, the nonprofit launched an ad campaign promoting Trump’s economic policies and urging support for his tax plan as a way to revive the U.S. economy.

