You Won't Believe What the Chicago Mayor Just Said About Black People

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 19, 2025 8:15 PM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) came under fire for openly stating that he favors hiring Black staffers because he believes they are “Earth’s most generous race.” The comment, which many view as racially charged, raises serious concerns about bias in hiring practices and the prioritization of identity over qualifications.

While speaking to the congregation at the Apostolic Church of God, Johnson pushed back on critics who said he only hires black people, stirring controversy in his response. 

“Some detractors that will push back on me and say, ‘The only thing the mayor talks about is the hiring of black people.’ No, what I’m saying is when you hire our people we always look out for everybody else. We are the most generous people on the planet,” he said. “I don’t know too many cultures that have play cousins, that’s how generous we are. We just make somebody a family member, right? That’s just how we are.” 

The Democratic mayor highlighted several top officials in his administration who are black, including the Deputy Mayor of Business and Economic Neighborhood Development, the Deputy Mayor of Infrastructure, the Chief of Operations, and his Senior Advisor. He stated that he hired these individuals to give them an opportunity, emphasizing that their race played a role in his decision to ensure they had a chance.

His comments sparked backlash, with users pointing out that Johnson hired people based on their race, not their skills or merit. 

