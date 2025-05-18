At Least Two Dead After Mexican Navy Ship Collides with Brooklyn Bridge

At least two people are dead after a dramatic crash in New York City, where a Mexican Navy sailing ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. The tragic incident, which had a crew of 277 people, ended up “toppling one of its huge masts into the deck” after the ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge’s road deck.

Advertisement

On Saturday night, a Mexican Navy ship carrying more than 200 people crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, killing at least two people and injuring at least 19 others. Video footage shows the ship's mast striking the city’s iconic bridge just before 8:30 p.m., as passengers and bystanders screamed in shock. The collision triggered an immediate search and rescue operation in the East River to locate and assist the injured and those who had fallen overboard. Victims were transported to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, while those in critical condition were taken to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

Massive ship with Mexican flags just hit the Brooklyn Bridge



pic.twitter.com/hlZjMLa982 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

The 150-foot Mexican Navy training vessel, Cuauhtémoc, seemed to have drifted off course after passing beneath the Brooklyn Bridge, narrowly avoiding a collision with a nearby pier before coming to a halt. Authorities suggested that a mechanical failure might have caused the ship to veer off track and strike the bridge, though the incident is still under investigation.

In an absolutely stunning modern metaphor a ship blaring Mexican music and flying a massive Mexican flag just got destroyed by the Brooklyn bridge.



Can’t make it uppic.twitter.com/AUJy0q3oFB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2025

The Mexican Navy released a statement following the incident, saying that a “mishap” occurred during the Cuauhtémoc sailboat's maneuver in New York, resulting in damage to the training ship and halting its cruise. The Mexican Navy emphasized its commitment to safety, transparency, and quality training for future officers.

“During the sailing maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc sailboat in New York, a mishap occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge, causing damage to the training ship, preventing the continuation of the training cruise for the time being," the Mexican Navy stated. ”The status of personnel and equipment is being reviewed by naval and local authorities, who are providing support. The Navy reaffirms its commitment to personnel safety, transparency in its operations, and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Navy."

An NYPD official told WCBS that no one fell in the water; instead, they were all hurt inside the ship.

“The ship, from what I was informed by the supervisors of the ship, it was disembarking and going to Iceland,” he said.