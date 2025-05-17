Conservatives Slam Leaked Biden Audio, Say Tapes Confirm Mental Decline and Massive Cover-Up

Conservatives on social media are sounding off after leaked audio of former President Joe Biden surfaced, with many calling it “painful” and “embarrassing” to listen to. The recording, from a 2023 interview between then-President Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur, highlights Biden’s increasingly frail speech and cognitive struggles and has reignited concerns about his fitness to lead. Critics argue the audio is further evidence that the president’s health was ignored and was not mentally equipped for the demands of the office.

The leaked audio, which Axios obtained on Friday, reveals Biden having difficulty remembering significant dates, such as the year his son Beau passed away and when Donald Trump was elected president.

Conservative commentators wasted no time pointing out the mainstream media’s continued efforts to downplay what millions of Americans can clearly hear for themselves.

Jake Schneider from the White House Rapid Response team highlighted past concerns about Biden’s mental fitness, posting on social media that they had spent years warning the public.

“We told you. Over and over again,” he wrote. “Stop pretending to be surprised that Biden is mentally declining, incapable, and unfit to lead.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk urged for increased investigation into Democrats, posting on X that the situation demands greater accountability and closer examination of their actions.

"Nobody can listen to it without concluding that every Democrat working with Biden HAS to have known he was completely feeble as a commander in chief,” Kirk wrote.

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-MN) claimed that Biden’s mental decline was deliberately concealed by the media and Democrats, with White House lawyers pressuring the DOJ to change the Hur report and the Justice Department hiding audio evidence. He argued it was a coordinated cover-up and called for accountability for everyone involved.

Meanwhile, attorney Jonathon Turley said that the tapes not only confirmed Biden likely committed federal crimes, but also exposed widespread corruption across the Washington establishment, comparing it to a political racketeering case.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) questioned who was really running the White House during Biden’s term, criticizing Democrats for telling the American people that Biden was “sharp.”

“Democrats told you the Biden Hur audio tapes didn’t matter. Democrats told you Special Counsel Robert Hur was interfering in an election,” he wrote on X. “The cover-up of Joe’s mental decline is a scandal of historic proportions.”