Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
Liberal Amnesty Group Inadvertently Makes Great Case for the Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode.
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an...
The 764 War: What the FBI Knows and Keyboard Warriors Deny
Four Trump Officials Pen NYT Op-Ed Calling for This Commonsense Reform
Minnesota Dems Fight to Keep Free Health Care for Illegal Immigrants Despite Soaring...
VIP
Piers Morgan Stumps Left-Wing Feminist on Defining a Woman
Trump Surges in Deep-Blue New Jersey as Voters Turn on Democrat Governor
Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers Over SNAP Reform
This Pro-Life Advocate Once Underwent a Medication Abortion. Then She Reversed It.
Trump Torches Supreme Court Over Immigration Ruling: 'Criminals Will Flood In'
Pay for Pro Growth Tax Cuts by Ending the Credit Union Tax Loophole
Freedom Defined
Tipsheet

Conservatives Slam Leaked Biden Audio, Say Tapes Confirm Mental Decline and Massive Cover-Up

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 17, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Conservatives on social media are sounding off after leaked audio of former President Joe Biden surfaced, with many calling it “painful” and “embarrassing” to listen to. The recording, from a 2023 interview between then-President Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur, highlights Biden’s increasingly frail speech and cognitive struggles and has reignited concerns about his fitness to lead. Critics argue the audio is further evidence that the president’s health was ignored and was not mentally equipped for the demands of the office. 

Advertisement

The leaked audio, which Axios obtained on Friday, reveals Biden having difficulty remembering significant dates, such as the year his son Beau passed away and when Donald Trump was elected president. 

Conservative commentators wasted no time pointing out the mainstream media’s continued efforts to downplay what millions of Americans can clearly hear for themselves. 

Jake Schneider from the White House Rapid Response team highlighted past concerns about Biden’s mental fitness, posting on social media that they had spent years warning the public. 

“We told you. Over and over again,” he wrote. “Stop pretending to be surprised that Biden is mentally declining, incapable, and unfit to lead.” 

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk urged for increased investigation into Democrats, posting on X that the situation demands greater accountability and closer examination of their actions.

"Nobody can listen to it without concluding that every Democrat working with Biden HAS to have known he was completely feeble as a commander in chief,” Kirk wrote. 

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-MN) claimed that Biden’s mental decline was deliberately concealed by the media and Democrats, with White House lawyers pressuring the DOJ to change the Hur report and the Justice Department hiding audio evidence. He argued it was a coordinated cover-up and called for accountability for everyone involved.

Recommended

Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, attorney Jonathon Turley said that the tapes not only confirmed Biden likely committed federal crimes, but also exposed widespread corruption across the Washington establishment, comparing it to a political racketeering case. 

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) questioned who was really running the White House during Biden’s term, criticizing Democrats for telling the American people that Biden was “sharp.” 

“Democrats told you the Biden Hur audio tapes didn’t matter. Democrats told you Special Counsel Robert Hur was interfering in an election,” he wrote on X. “The cover-up of Joe’s mental decline is a scandal of historic proportions.” 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers Over SNAP Reform Sarah Arnold
Trump Surges in Deep-Blue New Jersey as Voters Turn on Democrat Governor Sarah Arnold
The 764 War: What the FBI Knows and Keyboard Warriors Deny John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Advertisement