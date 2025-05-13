Trump Sends a Warning to Iran
WI Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Escape Has Been Indicted
Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten Federal Law Enforcement?
Federal Judge Just Handed Trump a Huge Win. Here's What It Means for...
VIP
Jake Tapper Rewrites Biden History, Hating on White Immigrants, and the Press Hates...
VIP
Oklahoma Passes Measure That Could Make Public Buildings Much Safer
Why This View Host Suddenly Supports the New Pope
Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection to Brutal Gang Rape of 16-Year-Old Girl
Saudi Arabia Unveils Mobile McDonald's for Trump’s Visit
Top GOP Members of Congress Call for Destruction of Hamas
VIP
Texas Senate Approves Pro-Life Monument Honoring Unborn at State Capitol in Bold Stand...
First-in-the-Nation: U.S. Indicts Sinaloa Cartel Leaders for Narco-Terrorism
RFK Jr.: European Price-Fixing Led to Trump Pharmaceutical EO
Planned Parenthood’s Latest Annual Report Is Out. They Took in More Money and...
Tipsheet

DHS Warns AOC: Trespassing or Assault on ICE Agents Could Lead to Arrests

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 13, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is standing firm on its commitment to enforcing the law, with Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin making it clear that lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), are not above the rules. In a bold statement, McLaughlin emphasized that if AOC engages in trespassing or assault against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, the Trump administration would not hesitate to take action, including making arrests. This strong stance is a direct response to the continued efforts by far-left lawmakers to undermine immigration enforcement. 

Advertisement

In a recent interview on Fox Business, McLaughlin made it clear that an arrest would be "on the table" if Ocasio-Cortez trespasses or assaults U.S. ICE agents. Her warning came after the Democratic congresswoman posted a video on Sunday, praising Representatives Rob Menendez Jr., Bonnie Watson Coleman, and LaMonica McIver, as well as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D), for storming a New Jersey ICE facility last week.

“If she trespasses and if she assaults law enforcement officers, as we saw earlier, I think that’s certainly on the table. As far as we’ve heard, a lot of Democrats make the argument that they’re just conducting oversight, congressional oversight,” she said. 

In her video, AOC issued a warning to DHS, saying, "You lay a finger on Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman or any of the representatives there, and we're going to have a problem.”

"And it is enshrined in the law that members of Congress who show up to ICE and CBP facilities are required to be granted access, legally required to be granted access, and they legally cannot be inhibited from accessing these facilities to conduct their constitutional obligation to investigate and conduct oversight," AOC's rant continued. 

McLaughlin called it “political gamesmanship” and countered the Democrats' claims, stating that the lawmakers and the mayor were detained by protesters at the facility’s first checkpoint when they attempted to "storm" through the gates as they opened for a detention bus. 

Recommended

Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
Advertisement

“We know that’s baloney because had they asked us, had they requested a tour…we would have happily facilitated that for them as well,” McLaughlin said. “There are public guidelines that we have offered, including that they need to notify us 24 hours in advance if they would like a tour of the facility. So, again, this is all political gamesmanship, and we’re not playing with the safety of our law enforcement officers.”

In a CNN interview, McLaughlin stated that "there will likely be more arrests" for the Democrats who stormed the ICE facility. She added that body camera footage shows members of Congress assaulting ICE officers, including an incident where a female ICE officer was body-slammed.

Tags: AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
All Is Not Well in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's District Matt Vespa
Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria Jeff Charles
Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection to Brutal Gang Rape of 16-Year-Old Girl Sarah Arnold
WI Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Escape Has Been Indicted Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Just Handed Trump a Huge Win. Here's What It Means for His Immigration Policy. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
Advertisement