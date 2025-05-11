Trump Announces 'Total Reset' in U.S.-China Trade Relations After High-Stakes Talks in Switzerland

President Donald Trump announced a “total reset” in U.S.-China trade relations following high-stakes negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday. Trump clarified that the days of letting China exploit weak U.S. leadership were over. His declaration comes amid renewed tariff talks, where the president emphasized that any future deal will be built on fairness, accountability, and putting American workers first.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that “great progress" was made during sensitive talks between U.S. and Chinese delegations over tariffs in Switzerland, adding that the discussion would resume on Sunday. He said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng talked about "many things” and "much [was] agreed to.”

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland,” Trump wrote. "Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner. We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business.”

“We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business," Trump’s post continued. "GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!"

The meeting stretched over ten hours and showed little initial progress, but Trump expressed optimism that continued dialogue could calm global markets shaken by the U.S.-China trade standoff. Talks remained tightly under wraps, with both delegations leaving without offering any public remarks.

This comes after the Trump administration rolled out a new set of tariffs on April 2, eventually placing a steep 145 percent tariff on Chinese imports. In response, after temporarily lowering tariffs on other nations to a standard 10 percent for 90 days, China hit back by hiking tariffs on American products up to 125 percent.

Trump told reporters this week that he "very much" wants to make a deal with China and end the ongoing tariff war.