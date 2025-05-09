Trump Announces Judge Jeanine Pirro as Interim US Attorney For DC

President Donald Trump appointed Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Known for her no-nonsense style and unapologetic defense of the America First agenda, Pirro’s appointment signals a sharp turn away from the politically motivated prosecutions and soft-on-crime policies that have plagued the DOJ under prior leadership.

In a Truth Social post, Trump announced that Pirro will serve as Washington’s interim U.S. Attorney, praising her as highly qualified and calling her one of the top district attorneys in New York’s history.

“During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor’s Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways,” Trump wrote. “Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations, Jeanine!”

Pirro made history in 1993 after becoming the first woman elected as district attorney in Westchester County, New York. She was also the first female to prosecute a murder case for the county of New York as an assistant district attorney.

The president’s announcement comes after Trump pulled Ed Martin, the previous interim U.S. attorney in D.C., from consideration following Republican Sen. Thom Tillis’ (NC) refusal to support him. Instead, Martin will move to the Department of Justice and serve as its "Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney.”

Pirro has been a longtime staunch Trump supporter, beginning with her tenure as a high-profile prosecutor in Manhattan, where she backed the president’s 2016 presidential run early on.

Before leaving office in 2021, President Trump issued a last-minute pardon to Judge Jeanine Pirro's ex-husband, Albert Pirro. A longtime GOP donor, he had been convicted over 20 years earlier on 34 counts of conspiracy and tax evasion for improperly claiming more than $1 million in personal expenses as business deductions.