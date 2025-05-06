Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Pitches Something That Will Surely Infuriate Libs on Deportations
Historic Fentanyl Bust: Pam Bondi Reveals One of the Largest Seizures in U.S. History

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 06, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In another significant win for law enforcement, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced one of the largest fentanyl seizures in U.S. history, underscoring the ongoing efforts to combat the drug crisis plaguing American communities. The bust, which seized enough fentanyl to kill millions, is just another stark reminder of the deadly threat posed by illegal drug trafficking and the importance of a strong, border-focused strategy that was ignored during the Biden administration.

On Tuesday, Bondi announced that authorities made one of the biggest fentanyl busts in U.S. history with the seizure of 11.5 kilos of the drug, including three million fentanyl pills, as part of a six-month investigation in five western states, including Phoenix, Albuquerque, and Utah. Bondi revealed that during the operation, authorities seized fentanyl pills falsely stamped as oxycodone, along with $5 million in cash, 49 rifles, luxury vehicles, and large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine. 

Sixteen individuals were arrested in connection with the operation, six of whom were in the country illegally. Bondi stated that the alleged leader, Alberto Salazar Amaya, who resided in Salem, Oregon, is believed to be part of the Sinaloa Mexican drug cartel. All defendants face charges of conspiracy, fentanyl distribution, firearms offenses, and, in some cases, immigration violations. However, Bondi clarified that those in the U.S. illegally will not be deported.

“I want them to stay in our prisons as long as possible," Bondi said. "I have no desire to send them back to Mexico. Most of these individuals, if convicted, will remain in American prisons, perhaps Alcatraz.” 

I covered this weekend that President Donald Trump floated the idea of sending “America’s most ruthless and violent criminals” to the notorious Alcatraz prison. 

Bondi described fentanyl as a weapon of "mass destruction" and warned those distributing the fatal drug in the U.S. that they will “catch you,” and “put you behind bars” with “no negotiating” and “lock you up for as long as humanly possible.” 

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

