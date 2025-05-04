Trump Unveils Bold 'Golden Dome for America' Missile Defense Shield In New Budget Proposal

President Donald Trump’s latest budget proposal introduced a bold new defense initiative to strengthen America’s national security: a "Golden Dome for America" missile defense shield, inspired by Israel’s successful Iron Dome system. The strategic move comes as the U.S. faces growing threats from adversaries like China and Russia. Trump’s plan aims to protect American citizens from incoming missile threats by developing cutting-edge technology and expanding defense infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled his proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2026, which included a range of cuts, from scaling back essential government functions to eliminating what he deems "woke programs." However, the most attention-grabbing aspect of the proposal was his plan to bolster the nation's missile defense capabilities. Trump outlined a commitment to developing a "Golden Dome for America," a next-generation missile defense shield designed to protect the U.S. from potential threats from adversaries.

The document states that the Trump administration has earmarked $25 billion to jump-start America’s “Golden Dome.” This is part of the Republican reconciliation bill to increase Pentagon spending by $150 billion and Department of Defense spending by $113 billion.

Trump, a frequent admirer of Israel's defense system, has consistently expressed his intention to replicate it for the United States. Shortly after taking office, he signed an executive order directing the military to work on creating an "Iron Dome for America.” During his address to Congress in March, the president asked it to fund a “Golden Dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland.”

“Israel has it, other places have it, and the United States should have it, too,” he said.

The reconciliation bill currently under discussion in Congress focuses primarily on funding a missile defense system that relies on satellites and interceptors in space. The system would be designed to detect and intercept incoming missiles. Specifically, the bill proposes $7.2 billion for space-based sensors, $5.6 billion for space-based missile interceptors, $2.4 billion for non-kinetic missile defense tools like electronic warfare technologies, and $2 billion for military satellites with air-moving target capabilities. Additionally, $2.2 billion would go toward advancing hypersonic defense systems, and $1.9 billion would be allocated to improve ground-based missile defense radars.

The New York Times has speculated that Elon Musk could lead the initiative, with SpaceX benefiting from increased military and space contracts.