Harvard Just Got Slapped With Another Civil Rights Investigation
The Trump Admin is Doing Something New to Detect Drones
Police Reveal Florida State University Shooter's Identity – Here’s What We Know So...
Texas Just Made a Move That Will Have Teachers' Unions Seeing Red
You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard...
VIP
Architect of the Dem Demise - George Clooney - Advises, and Harvard Is...
VIP
The Real Reason for 'Gun Liability Insurance' Efforts
Trump Circumvents Schumer on Federal Prosecutor Nomination
Boasberg Should Be the One Held in Contempt, Dershowitz Says
ICE Celebrates Record-Breaking Worksite Arrests, Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration Labo...
Carville Pushes for Dems' 'Top Agenda' to Be Bringing Back Alleged MS-13 Member...
VIP
Democrat Party Approval Plummets to Historic Low as Americans Reject Radical Agenda
Washington State Instructor Arrested for Brutally Attacking Pro-Trump Student
Here's the Horrific Reason Why This Mother Allegedly Drowned Her Daughter
Tipsheet

New Poll: Californians Want Cooperation with Trump, Not Newsom’s Political Stunts

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 17, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A new poll out of deep-blue California is sending a clear message: voters want their state to work with President Donald Trump, not against him. Despite Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and his Democrat allies waging constant political war with the Trump administration, the public appears exhausted over the partisan grandstanding. Instead, many Californians are signaling they’d rather see cooperation than endless resistance, even if it means setting aside the left’s obsession with opposing Trump at every turn. 

Advertisement

According to a poll conducted by the University of California, Berkeley professor Jack Citrin, together with Politico, Californians are more interested in fighting illegal immigration and climate change, as opposed to Newsom and Democratic state lawmakers, who are just focused on rebuffing Trump’s agenda. The results from the survey highlight a gap between that state’s political leaders and its voters. While the state is heavily Democratic, many voters, frustrated by rising crime and the high cost of living, showed growing support for Trump in 2024.

California voters are less keen on fighting Donald Trump than their state’s political elite. In a dual survey of California voters and political professionals who are driving the state’s agenda, the electorate is strikingly more likely to want a detente with the White House. Voters are also more divided on issues like immigration and climate change, where Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic state lawmakers have asserted progressive ambitions that rebuff the president’s agenda.

The poll shows that while Democratic voters favor taking on Trump, the electorate broadly wants their representatives to lower the temperature. Forty-three percent of registered voters said leaders were “too confrontational” — a sentiment largely driven by Republicans and independents — compared to a third who found them “too passive.” A plurality of Democrats surveyed, 47 percent, wanted a more aggressive approach.

Recommended

You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Advertisement

This comes as Newsom announced a lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs and approved $50 million in new spending to sue the Trump administration or provide legal aid to illegal immigrants—all while the state is simultaneously requesting $40 billion in wildfire relief from the federal government.

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Trump Circumvents Schumer on Federal Prosecutor Nomination Jeremy Frankel
Police Reveal Florida State University Shooter's Identity – Here’s What We Know So Far Jeff Charles
Boasberg Should Be the One Held in Contempt, Dershowitz Says Jeremy Frankel
Trump Admin Strikes Back at Judge Threatening Contempt Proceedings Jeff Charles
Democrats Will Always Side Against Normal People – Always Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Weren't Supposed to Know About This Biden-Era Program – But Tulsi Gabbard Just Blew it Wide Open Jeff Charles
Advertisement