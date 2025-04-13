Trump White House: From Chaos To The Cross
President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese
State Department Recognizes El Salvador As Being Safer to Visit Than Many European...
When the Abnormal Becomes Normal, Can a Society Survive?
Why Can’t Every School Be a Magnet School?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 263: Palm Sunday — ‘If They Keep Quiet,...
Gov. Shapiro, Family Flee Home In 2 A.M. Arson Scare
VIP
Trump Shares Powerful Passover Message as Holy Week Begins
This Vulnerable Democrat Is Seeking to Enlist Help From... Jasmine Crockett?
ICE Arrests New Jersey Sushi Restaurant Owner Convicted of Spying for Communist China
Democrat Attorney Blasts Rachel Maddow’s 'Preposterous' Reporting In Discredited 'Uterus C...
Taking Care of Business: Trump Receives 'Legendary' Ovation at UFC Event
Make America Safe Again: Tariffs...and Nuclear Disarmament
Expanding the Abraham Accords to Include Azerbaijan and Others Could Benefit the U.S.
Tipsheet

Trump Orders Military to Take Control of Border, Paving Way for Wall Construction, Immigrant Detentions

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 13, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a bold move to reassert control over America’s borders, President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. military to take operational control of key federal lands along the southern border, aiming to accelerate the construction of new barriers and crack down on illegal crossings. The directive authorizes troops to help construct the border wall, install surveillance and detection systems, and carry out any actions deemed “reasonably necessary and appropriate” to fulfill the mission. The White House says the action is necessary to “restore law and order” and protect national sovereignty, a stark contrast to what it calls years of “chaos and neglect” under the previous administration.

Advertisement

According to a memorandum released by the White House, Secretaries of Defense, Interior, Agriculture, and Homeland Security will be directed to transfer the jurisdiction of federal land along the southern border to the Department of Defense. Trump said that the use of military action at the southern border is necessary because the U.S. is “under attack from a variety of threats." The order calls for a “phased” implementation within 45 days, with potential expansion over time.

“The complexity of the current situation requires that our military take a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past," the "Military Mission for Sealing the Southern Border of the United States and Repelling Invasions” order states. 

It will direct the agencies "to provide for the use and jurisdiction by the Department of Defense over such Federal lands, including the Roosevelt Reservation and excluding Federal Indian Reservations, that are reasonably necessary to enable military activities.”

The order references the Roosevelt Reservation—a stretch of federally controlled land along the U.S.-Mexico border spanning California, New Mexico, and Arizona—areas often exploited by smugglers and illegal immigrants. The new memorandum designates the area as a military zone, meaning any illegal alien crossing into the U.S. would be trespassing on a military installation—allowing active-duty troops to detain them until U.S. Border Patrol agents arrive.

Recommended

President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese Tom Tradup
Advertisement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been directed to begin a phased deployment of military forces on select sections of federal land along the southern border. However, under the new order, Hegseth has full authority to expand operations to any public land bordering Mexico as deemed necessary.

Tags: SOUTHERN BORDER TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese Tom Tradup
Democrat Attorney Blasts Rachel Maddow’s 'Preposterous' Reporting In Discredited 'Uterus Collector' Case Sarah Arnold
Democrats Found Their Next Anti-Trump Conspiracy Derek Hunter
This Vulnerable Democrat Is Seeking to Enlist Help From... Jasmine Crockett? Rebecca Downs
When the Abnormal Becomes Normal, Can a Society Survive? Mark Lewis
ICE Arrests New Jersey Sushi Restaurant Owner Convicted of Spying for Communist China Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese Tom Tradup
Advertisement