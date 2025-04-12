PA Man Charged With Making Violent Threats to Assault and Murder Trump, ICE Agents

A Pennsylvania man from Butler—the same area where President Donald Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt during a July campaign rally—has been charged with making violent threats against the president, other high-ranking U.S. officials, and federal immigration agents. The disturbing case underscores the escalating threats faced by conservative leaders and law enforcement under the current political hostility. According to the Department of Justice, the suspect explicitly threatened to assault and murder Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel, raising serious concerns about the growing dangers to those who stand for law and order.

Shawn Monper was arrested this week after allegedly making a series of violent threats between January 15 and April 5, including explicit statements about assassinating Trump and carrying out a mass shooting. According to authorities, Monper said he was “going to assassinate Trump myself,” called ICE agents “terrorist people,” and declared, “We need to start killing them.” He also reportedly warned, “Eventually, I’m going to do a mass shooting.” The FBI National Threat Operations Section (NTOS) received an emergency disclosure about the 32-year-old’s YouTube account, in which he used the name "Mr Satan.” After that, authorities were able to locate him after linking the account to his home in Butler.

“Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon [Musk], all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority; MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time it's time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0,” Monper said in a February 17 statement.

After further investigation, authorities discovered that Monper obtained a firearms permit shortly following Trump’s inauguration. In February, he commented using his “Mr Satan” account: “I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.”

Last month, Monper allegedly posted a comment using his account stating, “Eventually, I'm going to do a mass shooting.” A week later, he followed up with another message: “I have been buying one gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo.” In a YouTube video titled “Live: Trump’s address to Congress,” Monper also wrote that he was “just going to assassinate [Trump] myself.”

He also claimed that ICE agents were terrorists and declared they should be killed.

“If I see an armed ice agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist and an active shooter and open fire on them,” Monper said on April 1.

He was ordered to remain in custody before his preliminary and detention hearings set for April 14.